Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes

Drying laundry inside living areas during the shoulder seasons—when heating is off and humidity rises—often leads to cluttered rooms and a higher risk of mold growth. For those without a tumble dryer, reducing the amount of water left in fabrics before hanging them is essential for maintaining a healthy home environment.
A practical way to accelerate this process is by using a dry terry towel inside the washing machine drum. The absorbent texture of the towel pulls moisture from the clothes, which the centrifuge then forces out through the drain system. This method shortens the time fabrics remain damp, reducing the likelihood of musty odors.
Step-by-Step Application
To use this method, follow these steps after the main wash cycle is complete:
For the best results, use older towels. Their fibers are more "open" and have a larger absorbent surface area than new towels with dense pile. However, it is critical to monitor the total load weight to avoid overloading the motor or damaging the shock absorbers.
Practical Benefits
By significantly lowering the residual moisture in the fibers, this technique offers several domestic advantages:
Quick Reference Guide
|Parameter
|Detail
|Mechanism
|Mechanical absorption via terry fabric
|Spin Duration
|3–4 minutes
|Required Tool
|Old, dry terry towels
|Primary Result
|Lowered residual moisture in textiles
Common Questions
Can I use damp towels?
No. Only dry towels act as effective absorbents.
Will this damage my machine?
As long as the drum is not overloaded, there is minimal risk to the machine's components.
How long does the total process take?
Including the spin cycle, the process takes approximately 4 to 5 minutes.
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