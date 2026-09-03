Laundry dries much faster: Simple hack that only takes four minutes

Drying laundry inside living areas during the shoulder seasons—when heating is off and humidity rises—often leads to cluttered rooms and a higher risk of mold growth. For those without a tumble dryer, reducing the amount of water left in fabrics before hanging them is essential for maintaining a healthy home environment.

Photo: freepik.com by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Washing machine

A practical way to accelerate this process is by using a dry terry towel inside the washing machine drum. The absorbent texture of the towel pulls moisture from the clothes, which the centrifuge then forces out through the drain system. This method shortens the time fabrics remain damp, reducing the likelihood of musty odors.

Step-by-Step Application

To use this method, follow these steps after the main wash cycle is complete:

Remove the laundry and lightly wring it out by hand.

Place the items back into the drum along with one or two dry terry towels.

Run a spin cycle at maximum RPM for 3 to 4 minutes.

For the best results, use older towels. Their fibers are more "open" and have a larger absorbent surface area than new towels with dense pile. However, it is critical to monitor the total load weight to avoid overloading the motor or damaging the shock absorbers.

Practical Benefits

By significantly lowering the residual moisture in the fibers, this technique offers several domestic advantages:

Mold Prevention: Reducing the amount of moisture released into the air prevents bacteria growth and protects wall finishes from humidity damage.

Reducing the amount of moisture released into the air prevents bacteria growth and protects wall finishes from humidity damage. Easier Maintenance: Clothes emerge with fewer creases, which simplifies ironing.

Clothes emerge with fewer creases, which simplifies ironing. Faster Air-Drying: Even heavy cotton dries much faster when hung for a short period after this additional spin.

Quick Reference Guide

Parameter Detail Mechanism Mechanical absorption via terry fabric Spin Duration 3–4 minutes Required Tool Old, dry terry towels Primary Result Lowered residual moisture in textiles

Common Questions

Can I use damp towels?

No. Only dry towels act as effective absorbents.

Will this damage my machine?

As long as the drum is not overloaded, there is minimal risk to the machine's components.

How long does the total process take?

Including the spin cycle, the process takes approximately 4 to 5 minutes.