Glass or drywall partitions: How to divide a room without losing light

Dividing a room often results in a trade-off: you gain a separate zone but lose natural light. Traditional solid walls can make even large rooms feel cramped, turning a home into a series of dark corners. The choice between glass and drywall isn't just about aesthetics; it determines the daily functionality and comfort of the living space.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Glass partition in the interior

Lighting and Spatial Volume

The primary drawback of solid partitions is the total blockage of sunlight. In a room with a single window, a drywall wall leaves one section in permanent shadow, forcing a reliance on artificial light during the day. Glass eliminates this issue by allowing light to penetrate deep into the room, maintaining a sense of openness.

Physical footprint also differs significantly. A standard drywall system with a metal frame and filler typically consumes 10 to 15 centimeters of floor space. In contrast, glass partitions require only 2 to 4 centimeters. In small apartments, this difference prevents the interior from feeling cluttered.

Privacy and Noise Control

While glass is often perceived as poor for soundproofing, double-glazed systems with specialized layers can dampen noise effectively. However, achieving this requires precise assembly. For those needing absolute silence—such as in a nursery or a workshop—drywall filled with high-quality mineral wool remains the more reliable option.

Visual privacy is managed through textures. Frosted or tinted glass obscures views while letting in diffused light, creating a cozy atmosphere of blurred silhouettes. For safety and noise reduction, 8-10 millimeter tempered glass is recommended for residential use.

Installation and Maintenance

The installation process marks a sharp contrast in disruption. Drywall involves dust, debris, and a multi-day timeline to allow for puttying and painting. Glass partitions are delivered pre-assembled; technicians fix the profiles and panels in a single day, making it the preferred choice for occupied homes.

Regarding long-term use, glass is resistant to moisture and odors, making it superior in areas with poor ventilation where drywall might suffer from humidity or develop cracks at the seams. Glass also offers better mobility; if a layout needs to return to an open plan, it can be dismantled without damaging the floors or walls.

Criterion Glass Partition Drywall (GKL) Light Transmission Up to 100% 0% System Thickness 20–40 mm 100–150 mm Installation Time 1 day (clean) 3–7 days (messy) Privacy Level Moderate (depends on finish) Absolute (100%)

Practical Considerations