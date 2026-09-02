How to Clean Laminate Flooring Without Causing the Seams to Swell

Using a soaking-wet mop on laminate flooring can cause permanent damage. Unlike tile, laminate contains a high-density fiberboard (HDF) core made from compressed wood fibers. When the core absorbs too much water, it can swell and warp irreversibly.

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The most vulnerable areas are the locking joints between the planks. Even a small amount of water that seeps into these narrow gaps can cause the core to expand. The first visible signs of damage include edges lifting into "waves,” gaps appearing between panels, and the surface losing its original luster.

Keep Moisture Exposure to a Minimum

To prevent structural damage, follow a strict moisture limit when cleaning laminate floors. Water should not remain on the surface for more than 30 seconds, as prolonged exposure increases the risk of moisture penetrating the locking joints.

Follow these steps:

Prepare the cleaning tool: Wring out a microfiber cloth or mop head thoroughly until it is as dry as possible. Wipe the floor: Use only a small amount of cleaning solution and make sure the cloth remains slightly damp rather than wet. Inspect the surface: Look for droplets or streaks that could seep into the seams and wipe them away immediately.

Even Moisture-Resistant Laminate Requires Care

Even floors marketed as moisture-resistant, including those equipped with HydroSeal or Aqua CLIC systems, require the same careful approach. These features do not make laminate completely waterproof.

It is also important not to fill the expansion gaps around the perimeter of the room with glue or sealant. The flooring needs room to expand and contract naturally as temperature and humidity change.

Once the HDF core swells, it cannot be restored to its original condition. Damaged sections must therefore be completely replaced.