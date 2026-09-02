Invasive chemical cleaners cause severe wear on pipe seals

Clogged drains caused by a buildup of hair, soap scum, and grease often lead homeowners to use aggressive chemical cleaners. However, these reagents can wear down seals and damage piping without necessarily clearing the blockage. Dish soap offers a safer alternative by breaking down grease deposits and helping loosen the clog.
To clear the drain using this method, follow these steps:
To avoid skin burns from hot water splashes, use a tool, such as a utensil, to pull the plug. Keep in mind that the process may take several minutes as the solution penetrates the clog.
If the water still fails to drain after this procedure, the blockage is likely too deep for a household remedy. In this case, contact a professional plumber to prevent pipe damage or bursts caused by excessive pressure or harsh chemicals.
To prevent future clogs, install a mesh drain filter to catch hair and small debris before they enter the plumbing system.
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