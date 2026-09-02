World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Invasive chemical cleaners cause severe wear on pipe seals

Home

Clogged drains caused by a buildup of hair, soap scum, and grease often lead homeowners to use aggressive chemical cleaners. However, these reagents can wear down seals and damage piping without necessarily clearing the blockage. Dish soap offers a safer alternative by breaking down grease deposits and helping loosen the clog.

Cleaning the blockage with boiling water
Photo: Maria Kruglova is licensed under public domain
Cleaning the blockage with boiling water

To clear the drain using this method, follow these steps:

  1. Pour approximately half a bottle of dish soap directly into the drain opening.
  2. Seal the drain with a plug to prevent water from leaking into the system prematurely.
  3. Fill the sink or bathtub to the brim with hot water.
  4. Quickly remove the plug to create a hydraulic surge, forcing the hot, soapy water through the pipes under pressure.

To avoid skin burns from hot water splashes, use a tool, such as a utensil, to pull the plug. Keep in mind that the process may take several minutes as the solution penetrates the clog.

If the water still fails to drain after this procedure, the blockage is likely too deep for a household remedy. In this case, contact a professional plumber to prevent pipe damage or bursts caused by excessive pressure or harsh chemicals.

To prevent future clogs, install a mesh drain filter to catch hair and small debris before they enter the plumbing system.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Unexpected Trade Dynamics: USA Becomes Third Largest Buyer of Russian Fertilizers
Business
Unexpected Trade Dynamics: USA Becomes Third Largest Buyer of Russian Fertilizers
Deadly chemical cocktail: Five pills daily trigger irreversible systemic failures
Health
Deadly chemical cocktail: Five pills daily trigger irreversible systemic failures
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow

Venezuela’s 100-year oil deal with the United States is emerging as a striking example of a new model in which military victory, political influence and long-term control over strategic resources become part of the same economic equation.

Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow
Unexpected Trade Dynamics: USA Becomes Third Largest Buyer of Russian Fertilizers
Unexpected Trade Dynamics: USA Becomes Third Largest Buyer of Russian Fertilizers
Deadly chemical cocktail: Five pills daily trigger irreversible systemic failures
Pakistani Journalist Crashes Remote-Controlled Car Into Police Van During Test Drive
Trump’s Venezuelan Prize: 65 Billion Barrels, 100 Years and 55 Percent of Oil Flow Yury Bocharov Sweden’s Gripens, Air Defenses and Finland: A New Security Challenge for Russia Andrey Nikolaev Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko
How to store onions for winter without rot or premature sprouting
Why chocolate brown is replacing black as the main wardrobe staple
Legs will look miles longer: Forgotten footwear silhouette makes a comeback
Legs will look miles longer: Forgotten footwear silhouette makes a comeback
Last materials
Green sea turtles stay in one place for over four hundred days
Invasive chemical cleaners cause severe wear on pipe seals
Puzzle Feeders Slow Dog Eating and Reduce Stress Through Foraging Play
Common steam cleaner mistakes that can ruin home surfaces
Putin Addresses Ukraine, Germany and Military Offensive After SCO Summit
Beyond One Burst: Globular Cluster NGC 6723 Rewrites Stellar Birth
GLP-1 Medications: Side Effects tamed, benefits retained?
New daily drug may offer alternative for those who cannot use CPAP machines
Russian Railways container traffic from China hits record daily levels in August
Leaky pipes or condensation? This 48-hour test will tell you for sure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.