Common steam cleaner mistakes that can ruin home surfaces

Steam cleaners offer a powerful way to dissolve grease, dried grime, and lime scale without chemicals, but using pressurized heat incorrectly can permanently damage home finishes. The primary risk is moisture and temperature overload, which can cause laminate or untreated wood to swell or discolor.
Material Restrictions
Steam is more aggressive than standard damp cleaning. Avoid using a steam cleaner on the following:
For laminate and parquet floors, only proceed if the flooring manufacturer explicitly confirms steam compatibility. Always test the device on a small, inconspicuous area first.
Application Process
To achieve a clean result without damaging surfaces, follow this sequence:
Critical Precautions
When cleaning windows, avoid applying hot steam to very cold glass; the sudden temperature shift can cause the glass to crack. Throughout the process, monitor the surface closely. If the material begins to change color or texture, stop immediately to prevent permanent damage.
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