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Leaky pipes or condensation? This 48-hour test will tell you for sure

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Damp spots on walls are often mistaken for condensation caused by poor ventilation, when the actual cause may be a hidden leak within the structure. Residents can distinguish between surface moisture and structural damage using a simple foil screen test.

Aluminum foil
Photo: freepik by fabrikasimf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Aluminum foil

This method uses aluminum foil as a vapor barrier. By sealing a section of the wall, the surface is isolated from the indoor air, creating a closed system that removes the influence of room temperature and humidity.

If moisture appears on the inner side of the foil, the side touching the wall, the water is migrating from inside the structure, suggesting a pipe leak or capillary rise. If the foil remains dry, the wall is simply "sweating" because warm, humid indoor air is hitting a cold surface.

How to Perform the Foil Test

  1. Wipe the wall area with a dry cloth to remove dust and surface water.
  2. Place a sheet of aluminum foil over the suspicious area.
  3. Seal all edges tightly with tape to prevent air from getting underneath.
  4. Leave the foil in place for 48 hours.
  5. Remove the foil and inspect the side that was in contact with the wall.

Water droplets or dampness on the inner surface may indicate that moisture is coming from within the wall. A dry sheet suggests that the issue may be related to indoor humidity and condensation.

When to Call a Professional

This simple diagnostic tool can help narrow down the possible source of the problem, but it does not replace a professional inspection. If the test suggests an internal leak, it is advisable to call a specialist to locate the source, as amateur repairs to hidden pipes or other utilities can cause additional damage.

Housing construction methods and local climate conditions can also vary, influencing how moisture behaves in different buildings and environments.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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