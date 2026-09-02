Accumulated grease inside a microwave can be difficult to remove without risking scratches to the enamel coating. A practical way to soften stubborn residue and eliminate odors using common kitchen items is through steam cleaning with used tea bags.
The process relies on heat and moisture to loosen grime, avoiding the need for harsh chemicals. Follow these steps for the best result:
This method is effective for fresh or moderately old stains. However, it may not remove thick layers of burnt-on carbon. To protect the inner coating, do not use metal brushes or abrasive sponges during the wiping process.
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Venezuela’s 100-year oil deal with the United States is emerging as a striking example of a new model in which military victory, political influence and long-term control over strategic resources become part of the same economic equation.