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Remove Stubborn Microwave Grease with Used Tea Bag Steam

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Accumulated grease inside a microwave can be difficult to remove without risking scratches to the enamel coating. A practical way to soften stubborn residue and eliminate odors using common kitchen items is through steam cleaning with used tea bags.

Microwave
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Microwave

The process relies on heat and moisture to loosen grime, avoiding the need for harsh chemicals. Follow these steps for the best result:

  1. Inspect the tea bags. Ensure the used tea bags do not contain metal staples, metallic clips, or threads with a metallic sheen, as these cannot be placed in a microwave.
  2. Prepare the solution. Place one or two used tea bags into a microwave-safe container and fill it with approximately half a cup of water.
  3. Generate steam. Heat the container for 2–3 minutes until active steam forms inside the oven.
  4. Allow time for saturation. Keep the microwave door closed for several minutes after the timer ends to let the steam penetrate the grease.
  5. Wipe clean. Carefully remove the hot container and wipe the interior walls with a damp cloth or a soft rag.

This method is effective for fresh or moderately old stains. However, it may not remove thick layers of burnt-on carbon. To protect the inner coating, do not use metal brushes or abrasive sponges during the wiping process.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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