Washing machine secret: You're ignoring this filter, and it's costing you

Many homeowners regularly clean their dryer lint filters but overlook a similar critical component in their washing machine: the drain pump filter. Unlike a dryer, a washer doesn't have a mesh lint trap, but it does have a filter designed to catch debris. Neglecting this part allows hair, lint, and detergent residue to form a dense plug, which can lead to foul odors and pump failure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Atomicdragon136, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Washing machine filter

A clogged filter typically manifests through several observable symptoms. You may notice water draining slowly, the machine triggering an error code and interrupting the cycle, or dirt and lint remaining on clothes after a wash. In more severe cases, a blockage can cause mechanical damage to the pump or result in water leaks in the room.

The location of the filter varies by machine type, so it is advisable to check the manufacturer's manual. In front-loading machines, the filter is usually behind a small service hatch at the bottom of the front panel, often accompanied by an emergency drain hose. In top-loading models, the filter may be located inside the central agitator or in a plastic trough beneath the top edge of the tub.

To clean the filter, follow these steps:

Disconnect power: Unplug the machine from the electrical outlet.

Unplug the machine from the electrical outlet. Drain remaining water: Open the service hatch and empty the water into a shallow container using the emergency hose or by slowly opening the plug.

Open the service hatch and empty the water into a shallow container using the emergency hose or by slowly opening the plug. Remove the filter: Unscrew the filter plug and pull it out of the housing.

Unscrew the filter plug and pull it out of the housing. Clean debris: Remove accumulated lint and debris, then rinse the part under warm running water.

Remove accumulated lint and debris, then rinse the part under warm running water. Deep clean: Soak the filter in a 1:1 solution of water and vinegar to remove limescale and chemical buildup.

Soak the filter in a 1:1 solution of water and vinegar to remove limescale and chemical buildup. Reinstall: Rinse the vinegar off or dry the part, then screw the filter tightly back into place.

Maintenance should generally be performed every one to three months. However, if you have pets with long hair or a high volume of laundry, a monthly cleaning schedule is recommended.

Success is indicated by the absence of odors from the drum and a fast, complete water drain at the end of the program. If the water continues to drain slowly after the filter has been cleaned, the blockage may be located in the drain hose or the home plumbing, at which point professional repair services are necessary.