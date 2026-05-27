Kurban Bayram in Moscow

Eid al-Adha 2026: How Muslims Celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice

The Feast of Sacrifice, known as Kurban Bayram in Turkic languages and Eid al-Adha in Arabic, forms part of the Muslim pilgrimage ritual to Mecca and remains one of the most important holidays in Islamic culture.

The holiday is celebrated in the Mina Valley near Mecca on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for two to three days.

Because the celebration follows the lunar calendar, the dates may differ from country to country.

In 2026, Eid al-Adha falls on May 27. The holiday began at sunset on May 26 and will continue through May 31.

The celebration marks the completion of the Hajj — the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Muslims celebrate it 70 days after another major Islamic holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Prayer and Sacrifice Form the Center of the Celebration

The celebration of Eid al-Adha begins with a communal prayer known as namaz, performed in mosques, open spaces and stadiums.

After the prayer, the imam delivers a sermon emphasizing the importance of the occasion.

The celebration includes several obligatory stages: preparation, communal prayer, the ritual sacrifice and several days spent with family and loved ones.

The most devout Muslims fast for ten days before the holiday begins.

At sunrise on the day of the celebration, believers perform a full ritual washing, put on clean clothes and head to the mosque.

The central event of the day is the ritual sacrifice. According to Islamic tradition, a person's sins are forgiven with the first drop of blood from the sacrificed animal.

During Eid al-Adha, Muslims also traditionally offer food to others and give charity to the poor.

In nine Russian regions — Adygea, Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Ingushetia, Karachay-Cherkessia, Tatarstan, Chechnya and Crimea — Eid al-Adha has official public holiday status.

The Story of Ibrahim and Ismail

Not all Muslims can perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca or personally take part in the main rituals of the holiday at the sacred site.

For that reason, Islamic tradition prescribes that Muslims carry out the culminating part of the ritual wherever they may live.

The mythology of the holiday traces back to the well-known biblical story of the patriarch Abraham — known in Arabic as Ibrahim — attempting to sacrifice his son Isaac to God.

However, in Islamic tradition, Ismail replaces the biblical Isaac as Ibrahim's eldest son, while Isaac is considered the second son.

For Ibrahim's devotion and righteousness, God rewarded him by replacing Ismail with a ram for sacrifice.

Traditions of Eid al-Adha Around the World

Even outside Mecca, Muslims begin celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice early in the morning.

At dawn, believers go to the mosque for morning prayer, but first they perform a full ritual washing, put on new and neat clothes and, if possible, apply perfume.

Eating before prayer is not recommended.

After the morning namaz, believers return home and later gather in groups in streets or courtyards, where they collectively recite praises to Allah known as takbir.

They then return to the mosque or a designated prayer ground, where a mullah or imam delivers a sermon.

After the sermon, Muslims often visit cemeteries to pray for deceased relatives.

Upon returning, they begin the sacrificial ritual as a sign of readiness to serve God.

Muslims specially raise and prepare the chosen animal for sacrifice.

A Muslim performing the sacrifice should not act stingily with food and hospitality. Feeding the poor and hungry remains an essential part of the holiday.

Ritual meals known as khudoyi and sadaqa are also organized to ward off misfortune and illness.

During the holiday, Muslims traditionally exchange gifts with relatives, friends and loved ones.

In the days following Eid al-Adha, people usually visit relatives and close acquaintances, since visiting others during the Feast of Sacrifice is considered blessed and highly desirable.