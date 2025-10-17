World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lost WWII American Fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra Recovered from Kamchatka Lake and Sent to Moscow

History, traditions

An American WWII fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra, submerged in a Kamchatka lake since 1945, has been lifted and flown to Moscow for restoration and museum display.

Bell P-63 Kingcobra on display in Victory Park, Moscow. Photo taken in June 2004
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tacintop, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Bell P-63 Kingcobra on display in Victory Park, Moscow. Photo taken in June 2004

Recovered After Eight Decades Underwater

The aircraft was transported from Petropavlovsk–Kamchatsky to Moscow by a military transport plane. It was recovered from the bottom of Lake Vitaminnoe by a joint expedition of the Russian Geographical Society and the Expedition Center of Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The operation is part of a long-term project dedicated to studying crash sites of American aircraft that operated in the Pacific during World War II.

According to the expedition’s findings, the discovered plane turned out to be a Lend-Lease-era P-63 “Kingcobra”, which crashed in October 1945. The model was supplied to the Soviet Union from the United States via the Alaska–Siberia route. Between 1944 and 1945, the USSR received a total of 2,333 such aircraft.

A Unique Find for Russian Aviation History

Today, only three preserved examples of this fighter remain in Russia — located in Moscow, Monino, and Verkhnyaya Pyshma. However, all are static museum exhibits, none airworthy due to the lack of authentic parts. The Kamchatka aircraft, though damaged, was found largely intact after nearly 80 years underwater, raising hopes that it could one day be restored to flying condition.

Investigators from the wartime commission concluded that the pilot likely lost consciousness due to high g-forces during flight. No body was recovered at the crash site. Initially, experts believed the pilot — identified as Mustafaev — remained trapped in the cockpit, but divers found neither remains nor the parachute system. This suggests he may have ejected but drowned in the lake. Further underwater surveys are planned to confirm or disprove this theory.

“Though the aircraft lay shattered at the bottom, its completeness gives us hope — perhaps, one day, the Kingcobra will rise into the sky again,” said a member of the expedition team.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
World
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
World
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Popular
China’s Strategy Pays Off: Self-Reliance, Rare Earth Monopoly, and AI Power

China spent seven years quietly preparing for confrontation with the West, freeing itself from US technological dependence, building economic leverage through rare earth metals, and emerging as a global leader in artificial intelligence and industrial power

China’s Strategy Pays Off: Self-Reliance, Rare Earth Monopoly, and AI Power
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
Russia Launches Hypersonic Kinzhal Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine
Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse Guy Somerset Moscow’s Venezuela Deal Signals Deeper Military, Energy Ties — and a New Geopolitical Flashpoint Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Last materials
Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse
Powerful Explosion Rocks Russian Chemical Plant That Manufactures Explosives
Moscow’s Venezuela Deal Signals Deeper Military, Energy Ties — and a New Geopolitical Flashpoint
Lost WWII American Fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra Recovered from Kamchatka Lake and Sent to Moscow
How a Russian Submarine Surfacing Off France Stirred NATO Anxiety
Viral Tweet Claims Trump AR-15 Attack Was Staged
Zelensky May Have to Join Trump and Putin in Budapest
Facial Expressions Reveal Zelensky’s Frustration During U.S. Welcome
Trump Pauses Tomahawk Missile Transfer to Ukraine After Call with Putin
'Existential Conflict': El Mundo Lists Five Scenarios for Ukraine’s Future
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.