Champagne Is Born: August 4 Marks the Birth of the World's Favorite Celebration Drink

The Sparkling Origins of Champagne: How Pierre Pérignon Created a Legend
History, traditions

In the heart of the Champagne region, at the Abbey of Hautvillers, Benedictine monk Pierre Pérignon served as cellar master and steward of provisions. But it was in his experiments with wine that he left his greatest legacy.

On August 4, 1668, Father Pérignon astonished his fellow monks by unveiling a dazzling new beverage: sparkling wine. Silvery bubbles gently rose from the bottom of the glass, and the effervescent foam shimmered like something alive. That moment is now considered the official birth of champagne, and Pierre Pérignon’s name has since become synonymous with premium French sparkling wine.

“The monk not only created champagne, but also introduced the use of corks instead of the then-common oiled wooden stoppers — a technique still used today.”

Though the first bottle appeared in 1668, the method behind it wasn't published until 1718 by Abbot Félinon, a canon at the Reims Cathedral. The first commercial champagne house, Ruinart, was founded a decade later in 1729, and by the late 19th century, champagne had become a global symbol of luxury and celebration.

Russia’s Sparkling Triumph

Among the top contenders in champagne-making were Russian winemakers, who not only mastered the craft but also won international prizes, including in Paris. Yet their success prompted French winemakers to push for protective legislation.

Following World War I, France passed a law reserving the name “champagne” exclusively for sparkling wines made within the Champagne region under strict production rules — a regulation that still holds today.

Also on August 4

  • 1774 – Near Alushta in Crimea, Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Kutuzov led a charge against Ottoman troops and was severely wounded by a bullet that passed through his head. Remarkably, he survived.
  • 1777 – The first European circus performance took place in London, organized by Philip Astley. It featured trick riding, human pyramids on horseback, and early forms of vaulting.
  • 1914 – Britain declared war on Germany after demanding that it respect Belgium's neutrality. The ultimatum expired at 11 p.m. London time, marking Britain’s official entry into World War I.

Published: August 4, 2025

