Archaeologists Find 15th-Century Ship That Redefines Nordic Naval History

Oldest Carvel Ship Discovered in Sweden Sheds Light on Maritime Evolution
History, traditions

At the bottom of Sweden’s Landfjärden Bay, just south of Stockholm, archaeologists have discovered the remarkably well-preserved remains of a ship believed to be the oldest known example of carvel construction in Scandinavia. The find is not only a rarity in terms of age but also offers fresh insight into a transformative period in Northern European maritime history.

Ship
Ship

Nicknamed Wreck 5, the sunken ship is estimated to have been built in the 1480s, possibly even as early as the 1460s. Measuring approximately 30 meters long and 7 meters wide, it was an exceptionally large vessel for its time. Even more astonishing is its state of preservation—its sternpost and rudder still stand upright after centuries underwater.

From Clinker to Carvel: A Maritime Revolution

For centuries, Vikings and their descendants relied on the clinker method of shipbuilding, in which wooden planks overlapped like scales. While ideal for turbulent northern waters, this technique limited ship size and structural durability.

The carvel method, imported from the Mediterranean, involved laying hull planks edge-to-edge, creating a smooth surface. This allowed for the construction of larger and more damage-resistant ships—crucial as the use of cannons spread in the 15th century.

"This vessel is an extraordinary example of the transition from medieval to modern shipbuilding," said Håkan Althrogg, project leader and curator at the Museum of Wrecks (Vrak). "It can provide invaluable insights into a pivotal era in Sweden’s maritime history."

Swedish Oak, Continental Influence

Dendrochronological analysis confirmed that the ship was made from oak grown in the Möre area of Kalmar County or in eastern Blekinge. This not only supports the ship’s Swedish origin but also indicates a sophisticated level of timber management and logistics in the 15th century.

As the discovery shows, Scandinavian shipbuilding was already deeply influenced by continental European techniques by the late Middle Ages. The adoption of carvel construction marks a clear sign of this technological cross-pollination.

More Than a Viking Ship

The Landfjärden area has long been known for shipwrecks—five in total—but many were believed to be remnants of Viking-era naval battles, perhaps even involving Saint Olaf in the 11th century. Wreck 5 challenges those assumptions.

Recent research revealed that most wrecks in the area date from the 17th to 18th centuries. Wreck 5, by contrast, is far older—and thus, far more valuable scientifically. Only after reexamining its wood did experts confidently date it to the late 15th century.

Digital Archaeology: A Ship Reconstructed Without Lifting a Timber

Using advanced photogrammetry, archaeologists at Vrak museum created a digital 3D model of the ship, allowing detailed study without disturbing the fragile structure.

Photos of the preserved port side—including beams, sternpost, rudder, and tiller hole—confirmed carvel construction and showcased the shipbuilders’ high level of craftsmanship.

"We’ve been given a unique opportunity to study the ship without putting it at risk of disintegration," said archaeologist Jim Hansson. Technologies like these are revolutionizing maritime archaeology, enabling global access to ancient discoveries.

A Historic Bridge Between Eras

Wreck 5 is more than just an old ship—it is a physical marker of transition. It shows how traditional Scandinavian shipbuilding gave way to European innovation, reflecting a time when Swedish sailors began looking southward for ideas, trade, and exploration.

For Sweden, this vessel may symbolize the dawn of a new maritime age—one where isolation gave way to integration, and ancient seas opened to modern possibilities. For science, it is a rare and priceless chance to trace the moment when history turned to progress, plank by plank.

