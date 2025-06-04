Why Uzbekistan is becoming a top travel choice for Russians — heritage, prices and no visa

Ancient cities, Silk Road architecture and warm hospitality — Uzbekistan is experiencing a new wave of Russian tourism. Ties from the Soviet era and easy logistics make it a standout destination in 2025.
Direct flights, shared language, and budget-friendly options are drawing more Russians to rediscover this gem of Central Asia.
As reported by Pravda, tourist arrivals from Russia have surged by over 50% in early 2025, with more charter flights and tour packages being offered.
By the way, exploring Uzbekistan today is like opening a time capsule — filled with history, flavor and color. And now, it’s easier than ever to do it.
