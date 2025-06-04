Why Uzbekistan is becoming a top travel choice for Russians — heritage, prices and no visa

Uzbekistan’s travel boom: Russian tourists flock to history, warmth and affordable charm

Ancient cities, Silk Road architecture and warm hospitality — Uzbekistan is experiencing a new wave of Russian tourism. Ties from the Soviet era and easy logistics make it a standout destination in 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Piero d'Houin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Мечеть

Direct flights, shared language, and budget-friendly options are drawing more Russians to rediscover this gem of Central Asia.

As reported by Pravda, tourist arrivals from Russia have surged by over 50% in early 2025, with more charter flights and tour packages being offered.

💡 Why Russians are heading to Uzbekistan again

No visa needed for short stays;

Russian widely spoken in cities and tourist areas;

Historic ties from the Soviet period;

Affordable prices compared to European destinations;

Safe, welcoming, and rich in culture.

📍 Top 3 must-see cities

Samarkand: Grand mosques, tile-covered madrasas and deep Silk Road heritage; Bukhara: Ancient trade hub with preserved Islamic architecture; Khiva: A walled desert city that feels like a living museum.

✈️ Travel tips for budget-minded explorers

Round-trip flights from Russia often under $200;

High-speed trains connect major cities — fares under $10;

Local food is flavorful and cheap: full meals for $2–5;

Use local taxi apps to avoid tourist pricing traps.

By the way, exploring Uzbekistan today is like opening a time capsule — filled with history, flavor and color. And now, it’s easier than ever to do it.