Secret Tunnel Beneath U.S. Capitol Revealed: Hidden Passage Dates Back to 1700s

Congressman Tim Moore Discovers Secret Passage

A hidden passage beneath the U.S. Capitol has recently come to light, thanks to a video shared by Congressman Tim Moore (R-NC). The concealed tunnel, located under the floorboards of the Lincoln Room, dates back to the late 1700s and offers a fascinating glimpse into the Capitol's rich history.​

In the video, Moore lifts a floor panel to reveal a dusty staircase descending into the depths of the Capitol. He explains that this passageway is believed to have been part of the original construction of the Capitol, which began in 1793. The tunnel may have served various purposes over the years, including as a potential entry point for British soldiers during the War of 1812, specifically during the 1814 Burning of Washington when the Capitol and White House were set ablaze.

The Lincoln Room itself holds historical significance, having once served as a post office during President Abraham Lincoln's era. Moore notes that Lincoln would read letters by the fire in this very room. Today, the room is a highlight for visitors touring the Capitol, and the newly revealed tunnel adds another layer of intrigue.

This discovery underscores the Capitol's architectural complexity and the many secrets it holds from America's early days. As Moore aptly puts it, "Construction started in the 1700s, and there are all sorts of little hidden passageways."​