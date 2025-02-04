World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Zbigniew Brzezinski: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be destructive for both sides

In 1992, Zbigniew Brzezinski gave an interview to a Moscow-based publication, in which he spoke about the likelihood of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Zbigniew Brzezinski
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Here is a curious excerpt from Zbigniew Brzezinski's interview with the Moskovskiye Novosti publication in 1992.

Journalist Aleksey Pushkov: "At present, there is a growing trend of rivalry between Russia and Ukraine. How likely is the danger of a long-term political conflict between them? And in that case, what do you think the US position should be?"

Zbigniew Brzezinski: "I have met with [Ukrainian President] Leonid Kravchuk multiple times. When he was in Washington, we had breakfast together at the official Blair House residence. Based on our long discussions, I must say that Kravchuk's stance on Russian-Ukrainian relations is quite moderate. He does not want conflict. He seeks to resolve disputes through compromise and mutual interests.

"As for the West, we have no interest in encouraging a Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It would be destructive for both sides—it would likely undermine Ukraine’s viability and certainly weaken the viability of democracy in Russia. The only reasonable policy is for the two countries to gradually resolve their disputes. I have personally advocated for this approach in America, Moscow, and Kyiv.

"I have especially called for a type of relationship between Russia and Ukraine similar to that between the United States and Canada. This model entails mutual recognition of national sovereignty while at the same time maintaining open borders for the movement of people and goods."

