Holodets Does Not Build Collagen Directly: The Digestive Reality

For many, the gelatinous meat dish known as holodets is a staple of the holiday table, a symbol of tradition and abundance. Yet, for a specific segment of the population, this culinary comfort food carries a less welcome consequence: a significant metabolic burden. Gastroenterologist Ekaterina Kashuk, speaking to NEWS. ru, clarified why this popular dish requires caution for some individuals and debunked long-standing beliefs about its nutritional benefits.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Kholodets with parsley

The Joint-Related Risk: Purines and Uric Acid

The primary health concern associated with holodets is its high concentration of purines. These are natural compounds found in meat that the body metabolizes into uric acid. In a healthy individual, the kidneys efficiently filter and excrete this waste product. However, when the intake of purines is consistently high, the level of uric acid in the blood can rise.

Elevated uric acid levels lead to the formation of crystals that deposit in joint tissues. This accumulation is the root cause of gout, a condition characterized by severe inflammation and intense pain. Dr. Kashuk emphasizes that individuals already living with gout, or those with a known genetic predisposition to the condition, should strictly limit their consumption of holodets and other rich, meat-broth-based dishes to avoid triggering these painful episodes.

Why the Collagen Promise Falls Short

Perhaps the most persistent myth surrounding this dish is the belief that it is a direct source of usable collagen for skin and joint repair. Many people consume it specifically hoping to improve skin elasticity or strengthen cartilage, assuming that the collagen in the broth will integrate directly into their own tissues. Dr. Kashuk describes this view as a misconception.

The human digestive system does not process collagen as a finished building block. Instead, the enzymes in the digestive tract break down the collagen structure into individual amino acids. The body then distributes these amino acids according to its immediate metabolic needs. Consequently, eating gelatinous meat does not guarantee the targeted reconstruction of cartilage or a specific rejuvenation of the skin; the body simply repurposes the basic components for various physiological functions.

Making Safer Choices

For those without contraindications who still wish to enjoy the dish, Dr. Kashuk suggests approaching its preparation and selection with care. The source of the meat matters: beef-based versions are generally preferable to those made with pork, as beef typically contains less fat.

Furthermore, homemade preparations are often a healthier alternative to commercial products. Industrial versions of holodets frequently include flavor enhancers, artificial colorants, and high levels of salt. This added sodium and the presence of conservants can place an unnecessary strain on the kidneys and the cardiovascular system, making the homemade version, which relies on natural ingredients, a safer option for overall metabolic health.