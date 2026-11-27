Slick surfaces are waiting: simple posture adjustments prevented catastrophic winter fractures

When winter transforms city sidewalks into sheets of ice, the immediate physical challenge becomes a matter of biomechanics rather than just caution. The most common cause of serious injury during these months is not simply falling, but how the body reacts in the split second before impact. According to Elena Pavlova, a general practitioner speaking with NEWS. ru, the frequency of severe fractures in winter trauma centers is largely driven by habitual movements that work perfectly on dry pavement but fail catastrophically on slick surfaces.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Nikolay Bondar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Ice slick

The standard advice to "be careful" is often vague. Instead, medical professionals point to specific alterations in gait and fall mechanics that can mean the difference between a bruise and a hospital visit. Pavlova suggests abandoning the wide-strided walk typical of everyday life in favor of what she terms the "penguin walk." This technique requires stepping down on the entire surface of the foot simultaneously, rather than rolling from heel to toe. The knees should remain slightly bent, and the torso leaned slightly forward. This lowers the center of gravity and increases stability. Crucially, hands must remain out of pockets. They function as natural balancing aids; keeping them free allows for rapid adjustment if the foot slips, whereas tucked hands eliminate this reflexive rescue.

The Mechanics of Falling

If balance is lost, the instinct to catch oneself with straight arms or elbows is counterproductive. Pavlova notes that this specific reaction is the primary driver of radius and clavicle fractures, which are among the most common winter injuries. The physiological alternative is to group the body for impact: bend the elbows, tuck the chin to the chest, and aim to fall on the side of the torso. By collapsing onto the lateral aspect of the body, the muscles of the thigh and shoulder absorb and distribute the kinetic energy more effectively than the brittle structure of the wrist or the delicate clavicle.

Head protection is equally critical during a backward fall. The instinct to extend the neck to look at the ground or the object that caused the slip can lead to severe cervical injuries. The advice is consistent: keep the chin pressed firmly against the chest to protect the neck and reduce the risk of head trauma.

Footwear and Epidemiological Reality

While technique matters, footwear acts as the primary interface with the hazard. Pavlova recommends discarding high heels or smooth-soled shoes during periods of icing, opting instead for flat, robust tread. For those requiring additional grip, removable rubber overlays with metal studs (ice cleats) can provide the necessary traction. The necessity of these measures is underscored by industry data. Olga Kuptsova, deputy director of the methodology and underwriting department at Rosgosstrakh, reports that fractures resulting from icy conditions are the leading cause of medical visits in winter, surpassing injuries from household accidents or technical failures.

These recommendations serve as practical risk mitigation strategies rather than universal prescriptions. Individual physiology, existing orthopedic conditions, and specific footwear choices can alter how these techniques apply. As with any medical advice, individuals with chronic conditions or prior injuries should consult their treating clinicians to determine if these movement adjustments are suitable for their specific physical profile.