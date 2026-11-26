Blood tests can predict Type 1 diabetes years before symptoms appear

For the 830 million people living with diabetes today, the conversation is shifting from mere survival to a potential reset of the disease course. While the global prevalence continues to climb, with projections exceeding 1.3 billion by 2050, medical science is moving beyond symptom management. The critical question is no longer just how to control blood sugar, but whether new tools can fundamentally alter the trajectory of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, provided they remain accessible.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Breakthrough in the treatment of type 1 diabetes

The Shift in Type 1 Diabetes: Protecting the Cells

The most distinct changes are occurring in Type 1 diabetes, a condition where the immune system erroneously attacks the body's own insulin-producing cells. Historically, treatment relied on immunosuppressants to calm the immune response, a strategy that carried the risk of increased susceptibility to other infections. Newer approaches aim to bypass this vulnerability entirely.

Clinical trials have demonstrated that transplanting insulin-producing cells-whether derived from donors or generated in laboratories-can allow a majority of patients to discontinue insulin injections or significantly reduce their dosage. This reduction is not merely a convenience; it drastically lowers the risk of hypoglycemia, a dangerous drop in blood sugar that can be fatal. Researchers are also exploring methods to shield these new cells from immune rejection by modifying them prior to implantation or using targeted therapies that block the attack specifically on the pancreas while leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Perhaps the most significant recent development is the ability to delay the onset of the disease before symptoms become apparent. The drug teplizumab has been shown to postpone the development of clinical Type 1 diabetes by up to three years. For families with a known predisposition, this window is critical. It represents time during which a child can grow without the burden of daily injections and constant glucose monitoring, allowing families to plan their lives without the immediate pressure of acute management.

Early Detection and the Limits of Screening

This move toward early intervention is powered by blood tests that detect autoantibodies, markers indicating that the immune system has begun to misidentify pancreatic cells as foreign. These tests can identify the process long before symptoms appear or glucose levels rise.

Currently, such screening programs are primarily available in the United States for individuals with close relatives who have Type 1 diabetes. Programs like TrialNet allow participants to provide blood samples in labs or at home, with results typically available within weeks. If markers are found, doctors can immediately begin therapies that slow progression. However, because approximately 90% of people with Type 1 diabetes do not have a family history of the condition, European experts are urging the expansion of screening to the general population rather than limiting it to high-risk groups.

Remission in Type 2 Diabetes

Similar opportunities exist for those with Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the condition, where the body struggles to use its own insulin effectively. Research from 2025 and 2026 suggests that remission-a state where blood sugar indicators return to normal without constant medication-is achievable for people who begin treatment early in the disease course.

In one clinical trial involving nearly 100 participants, more than half achieved remission within six months by adopting a low-calorie diet and controlled physical activity. Another study found that a mobile application using artificial intelligence to provide personalized advice on nutrition, sleep, and activity helped maintain remission in over 50% of participants for three years.

The efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists is also being re-evaluated. While previously valued for weight loss and blood sugar reduction, new data indicates that these drugs reduce the risk of mortality, hospitalization, and amputation in high-risk patients. Furthermore, they show potential in preventing the onset of Type 2 diabetes in individuals with prediabetes.

The Barrier of Access

Despite these scientific advances, a rigid reality of global inequality persists. More than 250 million people worldwide remain undiagnosed with Type 2 diabetes due to a lack of access to basic testing. Approximately half of all people with Type 2 diabetes globally cannot afford the insulin they require. Similarly, GLP-1 drugs, despite their proven benefits, remain expensive and are predominantly available in high-income countries.

For those with Type 1 diabetes, the situation is particularly critical in low- and middle-income countries, where screening and new treatments are largely inaccessible. Surveys indicate that more than a third of patients are forced to ration essential consumables due to high costs, a barrier that was exacerbated by the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Science offers profound solutions, from cell transplantation to slowing autoimmune attacks, but these remain privileges rather than rights for many. As Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1923 and sold the patent for one dollar, once noted: "Insulin is not for me, it's for the world.” For the 830 million people living with the disease today, translating that promise into reality requires more than discovery; it demands that these treatments reach everyone who needs them. Readers should discuss the suitability of any new screening or treatment method with their healthcare provider, taking into account the specific stage of the disease and individual health factors.