Clinical study reveals acute cardiovascular strain from nicotine-free vaping liquids

For many adults, the decision to swap a traditional cigarette for a hookah, vape, or heated tobacco device is driven by a simple hope: that a more modern device might mean fewer health consequences. But a closer look at the clinical data suggests that this trade-off is rarely a clean win. While the mechanisms of harm differ from one product to another, medical experts warn that none of these alternatives offer a safe harbor from respiratory and cardiovascular damage, and in some cases, the risk profile is more acute than that of conventional smoking.

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The baseline risk of traditional cigarettes is well-documented and serves as the yardstick against which other tobacco products are often measured. According to the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking is responsible for 80% of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, active smokers face a lung cancer risk that is, on average, 20 times higher than that of individuals who have never used tobacco. Pulmonologist Olga Tarasova, an associate professor at Pirogov University, describes the physiological cascade triggered by inhaling cigarette smoke as a chain of pathologies. Toxicants and heavy metals induce oxidative stress, leading to chronic inflammation of lung tissue. Simultaneously, the heat and particulates in the smoke damage alveoli. While early changes may be subtle, Tarasova notes that with consistent use, these structural alterations become irreversible within five to ten years, manifesting as conditions like emphysema or fibrosis.

Myth of the Filter

One of the most persistent misconceptions involves the hookah. Many users assume that the water in the hookah bowl acts as a filter, scrubbing away harmful byproducts. Scientific evidence from a meta-analysis by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh suggests the opposite. The analysis indicated that a single hookah session results in the inhalation of approximately 74 liters of smoke. By comparison, a single cigarette produces only about 0.6 liters of smoke. In terms of the total volume of combustion products inhaled, one hookah session can be equivalent to smoking 100 or more cigarettes. Beyond the sheer volume, hookah smoke contains elevated levels of carbon monoxide and heavy metals. Additionally, the practice of sharing mouthpieces poses a distinct infectious risk, facilitating the transmission of viruses such as herpes and bacteria like tuberculosis.

The Chemistry of Heating and Vapor

Heated tobacco systems, such as IQOS, and electronic cigarettes operate on different principles but share a common misconception: that the absence of open combustion equates to safety. Heated tobacco devices warm the leaf without burning it, which reduces certain combustion byproducts but still produces an aerosol that can trigger oxidative stress and tissue inflammation. Vaping devices, meanwhile, vaporize liquids typically based on glycerin and propylene glycol. The danger here often lies in the additives used to create flavor.

Many substances that are safe when ingested as food ingredients become toxic when heated and inhaled. Cinnamaldehyde, the compound responsible for cinnamon flavor, has demonstrated cytotoxicity, damaging cells in the respiratory tract. Diacetyl, commonly found in buttery or creamy flavors, has been linked to obliterative bronchiolitis-often referred to as "popcorn lung"-a severe scarring of the small airways. Vitamin E acetate, a substance frequently found in illicit vaping liquids, has been identified as a cause of EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury), a potentially fatal acute lung condition. Even nicotine-free liquids are not without risk. Elvira Hachirova, an associate professor at the Pirogov University Institute of Clinical Medicine, points to research showing that such liquids can increase aortic stiffness and place immediate strain on the cardiovascular system, with effects detectable as soon as 30 minutes after use.

When clinicians attempt to rank these threats, they emphasize the complexity of the risks. Therapist Evgeny Kosmynin from Invitro outlines a hierarchy of potential harm, noting that traditional cigarettes remain the primary driver of lung cancer and COPD. Cigars and hookahs carry significant risks for oncology and infectious disease. Vapes present an unpredictable spectrum of injuries, ranging from chronic inflammation to acute events like pneumothorax. Heated tobacco systems, while avoiding some combustion products, still induce oxidative stress. Despite these distinctions, the medical consensus remains that no tobacco product is safe. However, the lungs possess a remarkable capacity for partial recovery. For those with shorter smoking histories, quitting within the first 10 to 15 years can prevent many irreversible structural changes. Clinical data indicates that within one year of cessation, the risk of a heart attack drops by half, and after five years, the risk of lung cancer also decreases by 50%. For individuals considering a switch or a cessation plan, discussing specific health risks and suitability with a treating clinician is essential, as individual medical histories vary significantly.