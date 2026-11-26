Alzheimer's Blood Test: A Tool for Suspected Cases, Not a Standalone Diagnosis

For many people, the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease begins with a difficult choice: endure a painful lumbar puncture to collect spinal fluid, or submit to a costly and time-consuming PET scan. These invasive procedures remain the standard for confirming the disease because they can directly visualize or analyze the specific protein markers that accumulate in the brain. However, a partnership between American firm C2N Diagnostics and Japanese company LSI Medience aims to introduce a less traumatic alternative: a blood test known as PrecivityAD2.

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The technology is currently undergoing regulatory procedures in Japan, where it seeks to offer a primary screening tool that can distinguish Alzheimer's pathology from other causes of cognitive decline without requiring a needle in the spine or exposure to radioactive tracers. The core of the test lies in measuring two specific indicators in blood plasma: the ratio of beta-amyloid proteins (Aβ42/40) and the level of phosphorylated tau protein (p-tau217).

What the blood actually shows

To understand why this test matters, it is necessary to define what it is actually measuring. Alzheimer's disease is characterized by two main pathologies: the accumulation of amyloid plaques, which disrupt the function of neurons, and the degeneration of internal cell structures linked to tau proteins. Traditionally, detecting these changes requires looking directly at brain tissue via biopsy or imaging. PrecivityAD2 infers the presence of these changes by analyzing how these proteins behave in the blood. The test combines the Aβ42/40 ratio and p-tau217 levels into a single index, providing a snapshot of the brain's biochemical state from the outside.

Accuracy and the middle ground

In clinical evaluations involving 1,142 participants, the blood test's results were compared against the established diagnostic standards of brain scans and spinal fluid analysis. The data suggests the test performs well at the extremes of the probability spectrum. A positive test result had a positive predictive value of 97.6%, meaning that if the test indicated pathology, it was confirmed by other methods in nearly 98% of cases. Conversely, a negative result had a negative predictive value of 93.1%, indicating a high likelihood that amyloid plaques were absent.

However, the data also highlights a significant area of uncertainty. Approximately 17% of participants received an intermediate result. For this group, the probability of having the disease was 77.3%. This category is critical because it does not offer a clear yes or no. Instead, it signals that further clinical investigation is required. This aligns with a broader medical reality: no single test, whether a blood draw or a scan, serves as a standalone diagnosis. The result is one piece of a larger clinical puzzle that includes the patient's symptoms and medical history.

Scope and limitations

It is crucial to understand what this test is not. PrecivityAD2 is not designed for mass screening of healthy populations. In the United States, where it has already received FDA approval, it is specifically indicated for patients over the age of 40 who are already experiencing cognitive symptoms, such as difficulties with memory, speech, or spatial orientation.

The test is intended to support, not replace, the comprehensive evaluation performed by clinicians. In Japan, the company sees the test as a way to accelerate the diagnostic process for a growing population of individuals with dementia or mild cognitive impairments. Early identification is increasingly important because newer therapeutic options that target amyloid plaques are becoming available, offering the potential to slow the progression of neurodegeneration. For patients, the value of this technology lies not in eliminating the need for medical oversight, but in potentially reducing the physical burden of the diagnostic journey.