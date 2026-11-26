Night Shifts Leave a Measurable Mark on Your Heart's Structure

For many, night shifts are viewed as a logistical inconvenience-a difficult schedule to endure for a paycheck. But for the body, the disruption is physiological. A large-scale study conducted by researchers at Zhengzhou University, analyzing data from over 42,000 participants in the UK Biobank, reveals that chronic night work leaves a measurable mark on cardiac structure. Specifically, regular night workers exhibited thicker left ventricular walls and smaller chamber volumes compared to their daytime counterparts.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Patient at the cardiologist

This structural change indicates reduced contractility-the heart is working harder to pump the same amount of blood, even though overall pumping function remains within normal ranges for most. It is a subtle shift: the heart operates under increased mechanical stress before overt signs of disease appear. The issue is not that darkness itself damages the heart, but that the misalignment of internal biological clocks disrupts the hormonal and metabolic processes that keep the cardiovascular system in balance.

Why the internal clock matters

The human body runs on a circadian rhythm, a 24-hour cycle that regulates hormone release, metabolism, and immune function. When this rhythm is disrupted by working through the night and sleeping during the day, the body loses its temporal anchors. The study found that night shift workers were more likely to show specific metabolic markers of risk: lower levels of omega-3 fatty acids and "good" HDL cholesterol, alongside higher levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol and inflammatory markers.

These findings do not suggest that every night shift worker will develop heart failure. Rather, the risk becomes significant when circadian misalignment compounds other lifestyle factors, such as poor sleep quality or diet. The body's ability to maintain metabolic homeostasis is compromised when it cannot properly distinguish between day and night.

Managing the environment and the body

If working nights is unavoidable, the primary goal is to artificially reinforce the day-night signal for the brain. Dr. Muway Li, one of the study's authors, emphasizes that stabilizing circadian rhythms helps the body regulate hormone production more effectively. Light is the most potent tool in this process.

During the first half of a night shift, bright lighting can help simulate daytime, keeping alertness high. However, the transition back home is critical. Morning sunlight is a powerful signal for the brain that it is daytime, which suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone that facilitates sleep. To protect the subsequent day-sleep, it is advisable to wear sunglasses on the commute home. Once at home, the environment should be optimized for sleep: complete darkness (using blackout curtains or a sleep mask) and quiet are essential to allow the body to reset its internal clock.

Nutrition and timing

What and when you eat also matters. Between midnight and 5 a. m., the pancreas produces less insulin, and intestinal motility slows. Consuming a heavy meal during this window can lead to sharp spikes in blood glucose and increased cholesterol levels. A more effective strategy is to eat a substantial meal before starting the shift and limit nighttime intake to light snacks, such as yogurt, nuts, or fruit. Caffeine and other stimulants should be avoided for five to six hours before planned sleep to prevent interference with rest.

To address the specific nutritional deficits identified in the study-namely, lower omega-3 and HDL levels-incorporating sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish, flaxseed or rapeseed oil, and walnuts, may be beneficial. Combined with moderate physical activity and regular monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar, these adjustments can help mitigate some of the metabolic risks associated with circadian disruption.

It is important to note that these recommendations are general guidelines based on population-level data. Individual health needs vary, and any significant changes to diet, sleep patterns, or the use of supplements should be discussed with a healthcare provider to ensure they are appropriate for your specific medical history.