Hantavirus infection symptoms: how to distinguish early HFRS from common seasonal influenza

Every spring, a wave of anxiety ripples through certain communities regarding a condition often colloquially called "mouse fever." The clinical name-Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS)-sounds far more daunting than a common cold, and because many general practitioners may never encounter a case in their entire career, the fear is often driven by the unknown rather than the actual statistical risk.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Measuring a man’s temperature

Understanding the Risk Profile

Objectively, HFRS is not a mass epidemic. In Russia, annual cases typically range between 3,400 and 7,000. However, the geography of the risk is highly concentrated; approximately 80% of cases are centered in the Volga region. In contrast, the Moscow region sees only sporadic instances, averaging between 5 and 17 people per year. Data from Rospotrebnadzor in 2026 indicated that the epidemiological situation remains stable and controlled, with no major outbreaks, though localized activity persists in areas like Tatarstan and the Altai Territory, where most cases recently reported followed a mild course.

The Anatomy of a Symptom

The term "hemorrhagic" refers to a tendency toward bleeding. In typical cases, this manifests as petechiae-tiny, pinpoint hemorrhages under the skin-or red spots on the whites of the eyes. More concerning are internal bleedings, such as hematuria (blood in the urine), which indicates that the kidneys are under stress. Renal failure is the primary complication of HFRS and can develop rapidly, sometimes requiring hemodialysis (an "artificial kidney" machine) to clear the blood.

The "fever" aspect of the disease is also distinct from the flu. While both begin with a sharp rise in temperature (38.5-40°C), accompanied by chills, muscle aches, and a severe headache, HFRS has a telling characteristic: the lack of relief after the fever drops. While a flu-like illness often peaks and subsides, the febrile period of HFRS typically lasts five to seven days, often followed by a phase where kidney impairment becomes apparent. Because the early signs mimic a common respiratory infection, patients may mistake the illness for a cold and delay seeking a professional diagnosis.

How Transmission Actually Happens

HFRS is a focal infection, meaning it is tied to specific environments. In European Russia, the Puumala hantavirus, carried by the bank vole, is responsible for 90-95% of infections. These rodents do not fall ill themselves but shed the virus through saliva, urine, and feces throughout their lives. They frequent areas near human habitation, including forests, summer cottages, garages, and basements.

The primary route of infection is airborne. When dried rodent excretions are disturbed-during the cleaning of a dusty garage, handling hay, or changing tires-the virus becomes aerosolized as dust. When a person inhales this dust, the virus enters the lungs. Less common routes include contact through broken skin or the consumption of contaminated food.

Recovery and Long-term Outlook

The prognosis depends heavily on the virus strain and the speed of diagnosis. In European Russia, where the milder Puumala strain circulates, the fatality rate is low, ranging from 0.3% to 2%. However, in the Far East, more aggressive serotypes (Hantaan and Amur) can lead to fatality rates between 5% and 10%.

Recovery is a gradual process. While hospital discharge usually occurs after two to three weeks, full rehabilitation can take several months. Patients often report lingering weakness, fatigue, and fluctuations in blood pressure. While the majority of people regain full kidney and vascular function, some may develop chronic kidney disease or associated hypertension.

Crucially, HFRS is not transmitted from person to person; it is strictly a rodent-to-human transmission. If you experience an acute fever, severe headache, and muscle pain-particularly after spending time in enclosed spaces where rodents may have been present-it is essential to avoid self-medication. Please consult a healthcare provider to determine the cause of your symptoms and ensure the appropriate course of action is taken.