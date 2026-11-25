Cambridge University study reveals regulatory barriers to targeted cancer therapies

For many patients with advanced cancer, the barrier to effective treatment is no longer just the absence of a suitable drug, but the legal and regulatory framework that dictates which organs a drug can treat. A recent study from the University of Cambridge suggests that current approval systems restrict access to therapies that could work based on a tumor's genetic profile, regardless of where the cancer started.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Particles attack the cancer cell

The research team analyzed whole-genome sequencing data from over 17,000 tumors to assess how often cancers harbor mutations that are already targeted by approved or late-stage investigational drugs. Published in The Lancet Oncology, the study highlights a significant disconnect: while targeted therapies can precisely address specific genetic defects, their use is currently limited by the anatomical site of the disease.

Why the location of the tumor matters less than its genetics

Traditional chemotherapy attacks rapidly dividing cells indiscriminately, often causing severe side effects. Targeted therapies, by contrast, are designed to interfere with specific genetic changes that drive tumor growth. However, the regulatory pathway for these drugs is rigid. If a drug is proven to work against a specific mutation in ovarian cancer, it is legally restricted to that indication. If the exact same mutation appears in a patient with pancreatic cancer, clinicians cannot prescribe the drug without waiting for new, organ-specific clinical trials.

This creates a particularly urgent challenge for rare cancers. For these diagnoses, assembling enough patients for large-scale trials can take decades, effectively leaving patients without access to treatments that may already be effective against their specific genetic profile.

The scale of missed opportunities

The Cambridge study, led by senior author Serena Nik-Zainal from the Institute of Cancer Research, found that a substantial proportion of tumors carry actionable mutations. In nearly 20% of primary cancer cases and 26% of metastatic cases, the researchers identified genetic alterations for which targeted drugs already exist.

Crucially, more than half of these potentially treatable mutations were found in cancer types for which the corresponding drugs have not yet received official approval. As Nik-Zainal explained, the scope of this limitation is striking: "We have proven drugs that can block specific mutations, but if these defects arise in the 'wrong' organ, we are legally unable to apply them."

This finding challenges the current standard of care, which relies on tissue-of-origin diagnoses. The study suggests that a shift toward precision oncology-where treatment is dictated by the tumor's molecular biology rather than its anatomical location-could unlock significant therapeutic benefits for patients who are currently excluded from existing trials or approved regimens.

The role of whole-genome sequencing

Conventional genetic testing often looks for a limited panel of known mutations. The approach advocated by the researchers is whole-genome sequencing, which provides a comprehensive view of the tumor's DNA. This broader perspective allows clinicians to detect not only specific point mutations but also broader patterns of DNA damage, such as homologous recombination deficiency (HRD). HRD is a state where cells lose the ability to repair their DNA efficiently, making them vulnerable to specific classes of therapy.

By identifying these broader patterns, whole-genome sequencing may reveal therapeutic opportunities that standard testing misses. However, the study acknowledges that integrating this approach into routine clinical practice requires significant changes. New trial designs that focus on molecular endpoints rather than organ-specific endpoints are needed, along with economic assessments to determine the cost-effectiveness of widespread genomic profiling.

What this means for patients

While these findings offer a promising perspective on future treatment strategies, they do not change current clinical guidelines. Targeted therapies are still approved for specific indications, and off-label use is subject to strict medical and legal oversight. For patients with rare or advanced cancers, this highlights the importance of comprehensive genetic testing to understand the full spectrum of potential therapeutic targets. It also underscores the need for conversations with oncologists about whether a tumor's genetic profile aligns with emerging therapies, even if those treatments are not yet approved for the specific cancer type.

The ultimate goal is a system where a patient's access to medication is defined by the biology of their disease, not by the arbitrary constraints of historical trial design. Until regulatory frameworks evolve to match this understanding, patients and clinicians must navigate a complex landscape where the right drug for the right mutation may not yet be legally permissible for the right patient.