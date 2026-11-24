Russian gastroenterologists receive new clinical option for IBS-C management

For millions of people living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), the daily struggle is often a frustrating cycle of abdominal pain and unpredictable bowel habits. In Russia, a new treatment option has officially entered the market to address a specific, challenging form of this condition: IBS accompanied by constipation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Famartin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Intestinal constipation

The Russian regulatory authorities have granted registration to a drug based on the active ingredient linaclotide. Produced locally by Promomed at the Biochemik plant in Saransk, the medication will be marketed under the brand name Linzelax-Pro. While this marks a first for the Russian market, the drug is not a new discovery in global medicine; it has been available in the United States as Linzess and in Europe as Constella since 2012.

How the treatment works

IBS is a functional disorder-meaning the organs themselves may appear healthy, but the communication between the brain and the gut is disrupted. This misalignment leads to the chronic pain and digestive irregularities that affect an estimated 10% to 13% of the Russian population, and up to 40% of people worldwide.

For those whose IBS manifests primarily as constipation, the standard of care has long relied heavily on various types of laxatives. Linaclotide offers a different pharmacological approach, targeting the underlying dysfunction to improve both bowel movements and the associated abdominal discomfort.

What this means for patients

The arrival of Linzelax-Pro provides clinicians with an additional tool for a subset of patients who have not found relief through traditional dietary changes or standard laxatives. However, it is important to note that IBS is highly individualized; a treatment that works for constipation would be inappropriate, or even harmful, for someone whose primary symptom is diarrhea.

Because the management of IBS depends entirely on the specific clinical picture-ranging from neuromodulators for the nervous system to antidiarrheal agents-this medication is not a universal cure for all forms of the syndrome. It is specifically indicated for the constipation-predominant subtype.

Questions for your doctor

If you or a family member are managing IBS, you may wish to discuss the following with a gastroenterologist to determine if this new option is appropriate:

Given my specific symptoms, do I fit the profile for a linaclotide-based therapy?

How does this medication differ from the laxatives I am currently using?

What are the potential side effects, and how do they compare to my current treatment?

Are there other diagnostic steps we should take before starting a new long-term medication?