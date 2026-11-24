Lab studies show e-cigarette flavorings like cinnamon may harm blood vessels

The sweet scent of cinnamon or the richness of butter in e-cigarette liquids may carry a hidden cost for the heart. Recent laboratory findings suggest that these popular flavors contain chemical compounds that can aggressively irritate the lining of blood vessels and accelerate the formation of arterial plaque, even in products with minimal or no nicotine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Essential oils, risk for children

The concern centers on specific flavoring agents rather than the act of vaping itself. In in vitro studies, cinnamaldehyde-the compound responsible for the characteristic aroma of cinnamon-demonstrated significant toxicity to endothelial cells, the single layer of cells lining the inside of blood vessels. These cells are critical for maintaining vascular health; when they undergo oxidative stress and inflammation, they lose their ability to protect the circulatory system.

How flavorings may alter vascular biology

Beyond cinnamaldehyde, flavorings used to create buttery or creamy profiles often include diacetyl and 2,3-pentanedione. While these substances are generally recognized as safe when consumed in food, their effects can differ when inhaled in aerosolized form. According to Elvira Khachirova, an associate professor at Pirogov University, these compounds can directly damage the structure of immune cells in the bloodstream.

The mechanism involves macrophages, a type of white blood cell tasked with cleaning up debris and pathogens in the body. Under the influence of these specific chemicals, macrophages may begin to uncontrollably absorb cholesterol. This transforms them into "foam cells," which are the building blocks of atherosclerotic plaques. As these plaques accumulate, they narrow the arteries and increase the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks.

Inflammatory responses and tissue damage

Toxicologist Igor Sedov, speaking to Pravda. Ru, explained that any chemical additives in e-cigarette aerosols can cause micro-burns to the mucous membranes of the lungs. This local injury triggers a systemic inflammatory response, affecting the entire vascular network. Unlike conventional tobacco smoke, which is primarily associated with nicotine and tar, e-cigarette liquids introduce a complex mixture of flavoring chemicals that interact directly with cellular components.

It is crucial to distinguish between these laboratory observations and clinical outcomes. The cited research consists of in vitro cell experiments, not trials in humans. Therefore, these findings indicate a biological mechanism of potential harm rather than a definitive prediction of disease in individual users. However, they highlight that the "safety" of a product should not be assumed based solely on the absence of nicotine. The chemical composition of the flavorings themselves plays a significant role in how the body responds to the aerosol.

As research continues to investigate the long-term impact of these specific molecules on immune cells, the message for public health remains clear: the choice of e-cigarette flavor may carry implications for cardiovascular health that are not yet fully understood by consumers. Individuals concerned about these risks should consult with their healthcare providers to discuss their specific exposure and overall vascular health.