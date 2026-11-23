Russia sets 2027 deadline for free national HPV vaccination for children

For parents in Russia, the prospect of routine human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for children has moved from a regional privilege to a scheduled federal priority. Until now, free access to HPV immunization was limited to specific areas, including Moscow and Sverdlovsk Oblast, leaving families elsewhere to navigate private costs or wait for policy changes. Recent amendments to the federal budget for 2027-2029 signal a shift in this landscape, earmarking significant funds to expand national coverage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Medical documentation and vaccination

The State Duma approved the budget revisions on November 19, allocating 3 billion rubles for HPV vaccination in 2027, rising to 7.2 billion rubles annually in 2028 and 2029. According to Andrey Makarov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, these resources are intended to ensure immunization for 2.74 million children. This financial commitment follows a presidential directive instructing the Ministry of Health to include HPV vaccination in the National Preventive Vaccination Calendar (NKPP) by June 1, 2027.

From Regional Pilot to National Standard

HPV is a group of viruses, certain strains of which are linked to the development of oncological diseases, most notably cervical cancer. For parents, the immediate practical implication is the transition of this prevention tool from a localized option to a universal service. Currently, only one domestically produced vaccine, Tsegardex, is registered in Russia. Initially approved for adults aged 18 to 45, its usage guidelines were expanded in early 2025 to include children and adolescents aged 9 to 17.

Mikhail Murashko, head of the Ministry of Health, has indicated that vaccination for girls aged 12 to 13 could begin in the second half of 2027. For families, this means that while the administrative groundwork is being laid, the service will not be immediately available. The delay highlights the gap between legislative intent and clinical delivery: the budget is approved, but the logistical and medical infrastructure required to administer vaccines to millions of children is still in the planning phase. Until the inclusion in the national calendar is finalized and operationalized, parents must continue to check with their local health authorities, as current free access remains geographically restricted.

Broader Health Budget Context

The HPV vaccination fund is part of a wider increase in healthcare spending. The State Duma also approved additional allocations for other critical medical areas, including 6.9 billion rubles for the federal project "Fighting Diabetes," approximately 3 billion rubles for medical infrastructure development, and over 16 billion rubles for the medical support of the armed forces. Consequently, the total federal budget expenditure on healthcare for 2027 will increase from an initial 1.818 trillion rubles to 1.88 trillion rubles.

However, not all proposed increases were supported. The Duma rejected requests for additional funding for subsidized pharmaceuticals in regions (80 billion rubles), cardiovascular complication prevention (45 billion rubles), and continuous glucose monitoring systems for adult diabetic patients. Andrey Makarov attributed these rejections to the limited volume of the government's reserve fund. This distinction is crucial for patients: while HPV vaccination is moving toward broader federal coverage, other critical medical needs may still face constrained resources, requiring individuals to verify specific eligibility criteria with their regional providers.

Insurance Fund Sustainability

Parallel to the federal budget, the State Duma approved the budget for the Federal Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (FOMF) for the same period. In 2027, FOMF revenues are planned at 5.04 trillion rubles, with expenditures at 5.21 trillion rubles. The resulting deficit of 168 billion rubles is to be covered by the fund's accumulated reserves. Expenditures are projected to grow further, reaching 5.47 trillion rubles in 2028 and 5.8 trillion rubles in 2029. For patients, this suggests a reliance on existing reserves to bridge shortfalls, which may impact the pace of service expansion in other areas of the mandatory insurance package while the HPV program moves forward with dedicated federal funding.