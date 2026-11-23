Rare 'Mother's Osteoporosis' Can Cause Severe Fractures and Be Mistaken for Postpartum Pain

For Tessa Hoding, the period following the birth of her daughter, Maya, was not marked by the expected joy but by a piercing pain at the base of her spine. At 36, she experienced such severe discomfort in her mid-back that nursing her infant required her to lie down. Despite multiple visits to her general practitioner and a physiotherapist, her symptoms were attributed to the common physical aftermath of childbirth. It was only when Maya was ten weeks old that a distinct click in her spine while lowering the baby into her cot signaled a more serious issue. By the following morning, the pain had become unbearable. A privately arranged scan revealed a spinal fracture, and further imaging confirmed a startling diagnosis: osteoporosis in her spine and hip joints, with bone density levels comparable to those of an 80-year-old suffering from the condition. Hoding had developed Pregnancy and Lactation Osteoporosis (PLO), a rare disorder linked to pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Mother with a newborn in the hospital

The Mechanics of Bone Loss

The human skeletal system is not static; it undergoes a continuous process of remodeling, where old tissue is broken down and replaced by new bone. While this process naturally slows with age, leading to the bone density loss often associated with older adults, PLO operates through a different mechanism. During pregnancy and lactation, the mother's body must supply substantial amounts of calcium to the developing skeleton of the child. For many women, this mineral is drawn from their own bones, resulting in a temporary decrease in bone density. However, in a small subset of patients, this loss is significantly more pronounced, though the exact reasons remain not fully understood.

Risk factors for this accelerated bone loss may include genetic predisposition, a history of eating disorders, the use of corticosteroids, or conditions that impair nutrient absorption, such as celiac disease or Crohn's disease. A study conducted by British researchers and published in Osteoporosis International highlighted the severe impact of this condition. The findings indicated that PLO can lead to multiple disabling fractures, acute and chronic pain, long-term disability, and significant psychological distress.

A Gap in Clinical Recognition

Many participants in the study described a profound sense of loss regarding their motherhood, noting that they were unable to lift their children without risking injury and that some subsequently chose not to have more children. A recurring theme was the initial failure of medical professionals to recognize the condition. Patients often endured months of unexplained pain before being referred to specialists who could identify PLO.

In the United Kingdom, approximately 50 cases of PLO are diagnosed annually, yet experts believe this figure significantly underestimates the true prevalence. Professor Alexander Komninos of Imperial College London suggests that the condition is likely "more common than we know." Researchers from Imperial College London, NHS Trust Imperial College Healthcare, and the NHS Trust Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital have emphasized the need for greater awareness to identify at-risk groups and prevent further fractures.

Clinical Guidance and Recovery

Professor Komninos advises clinicians to remain vigilant for specific "red flags," such as a loss of height due to vertebral collapse and severe back pain. He recommends that women at risk discuss with their general practitioners strategies to improve calcium, vitamin D, and protein intake before or during pregnancy to protect skeletal health. According to the study, most women recover bone density within 12 to 24 months and may not require extensive pharmacological treatment, though they often benefit from mental health support, pain management, and targeted measures to strengthen bones and prevent fractures.

Tessa Hoding, now 41 and living in Surbiton, Surrey, benefited from private health insurance, which allowed for rapid diagnosis and led to a favorable recovery. She has since become a curator for the charity Pregnancy Associated Osteoporosis UK. To support her bone health, she has trained as a yoga instructor and takes supplements for skeletal maintenance. "I know how painful and difficult even a single fracture is to endure," Hoding reflects. The inability to care for a child due to unexplained pain, coupled with doubts from professionals and family, creates a sense of isolation and anger, often leading women to question their own validity. Yet, Hoding notes that there is a paradoxical relief in receiving a diagnosis, as it validates the reality of their suffering. Readers experiencing persistent back pain or other unusual symptoms should consult their treating clinician for an individual medical assessment, as specific symptoms require professional evaluation.