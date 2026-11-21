Medical expert identifies three pillars of responsible antibiotic use for patient safety

For most of the 20th century, antibiotics were a reliable shield against bacterial infection. Today, that shield is cracking. The issue is not that the drugs are disappearing, but that the bacteria they are designed to kill are evolving faster than the medicine can adapt. Petr Gavrikov, the chief outpatient therapist for the Ministry of Health of the Sverdlovsk Region, explains that this shift is not a biological accident; it is a direct result of how humans use these medications.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A cup of coffee and some medicine on the table

The common misconception is that a human body becomes "accustomed" to an antibiotic. In reality, the adaptation occurs at the microscopic level. Within any bacterial population, a few individuals may carry random genetic mutations that make them resistant to a specific drug. When a person takes an antibiotic, it wipes out the vulnerable majority. However, the resistant few survive, multiply, and pass those resistance genes on to other bacterial species. This process is accelerated when the drug is used incorrectly or when the full course is not completed.

The Cost of Self-Medication

The most significant driver of this resistance is the casual use of antibiotics for viral infections, such as the flu or common cold. Antibiotics have no effect on viruses because they target structures that viruses do not possess. Taking them "just in case" offers no benefit against the virus but significantly disrupts the body's beneficial microbiome, creating an environment where harmful bacteria can thrive and adapt.

Equally dangerous is the tendency to stop taking medication as soon as symptoms improve. Gavrikov notes that if the course is cut short, the weakest bacteria are killed, but the stronger ones remain. These survivors adapt, and when the patient is infected again, the same antibiotic will no longer be effective. Using leftover medication from a home pharmacy also contributes to the problem, as incorrect dosing essentially provides a sub-lethal dose that encourages bacterial survival rather than death.

There is also a nuanced risk associated with generic drugs. While they contain the same active ingredient as brand-name versions, differences in raw materials and manufacturing technologies can occasionally impact efficacy. Gavrikov advises that if a patient switches from one manufacturer to another and experiences a lack of effect or a worsening of symptoms, this must be reported to the physician immediately, as it may indicate a variation in drug quality rather than a progression of the disease.

Prevention Beyond Prescription

Protecting the effectiveness of modern medicine requires a shift in behavior that begins with prevention. Vaccination remains one of the most robust tools. By preventing the initial bacterial infection or the viral illness that often leads to secondary bacterial complications, the need for antibiotics is reduced. Gavrikov recommends annual flu vaccination and additional protection against pneumococcal infection for high-risk groups.

Daily habits also play a role. A diet rich in fiber-found in vegetables, legumes, and whole grains-supports the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut. While probiotics are often suggested, their effectiveness is not universally confirmed, and they should not be viewed as a cure-all. Basic hygiene, such as regular handwashing and using separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce, remains a simple but critical barrier to spreading infection.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the patient to treat antibiotics as a precise medical tool, not a household remedy. The three pillars of responsible use are: taking them only after a face-to-face consultation with a doctor, adhering strictly to the prescribed dosage and duration, and prioritizing prevention through vaccination. When in doubt, the course of action is not to adjust the dose, but to return to the clinician for guidance.