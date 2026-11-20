Why Vague Symptoms Often Hide Serious Liver Disease Until It Is Too Late

A lingering sense of fatigue, a touch of nausea, or a sudden struggle to concentrate are the kind of complaints we often dismiss. We attribute them to a demanding work week, a poor night's sleep, or the tail end of a viral infection. But because these symptoms are so vague, they can act as a veil, masking a progressive process in the liver that often remains invisible until it reaches a critical stage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pain under the ribs

This silence is characteristic of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). For a long time, severe liver damage was viewed primarily as the consequence of alcohol abuse. However, the medical landscape has shifted. Excess weight and metabolic dysfunction are now recognized as primary drivers. In the UK, for instance, experts estimate that roughly one in five people are in the early stages of this condition, yet the vast majority remain unaware of it.

The Deception of Symptoms

The central challenge with MASLD is the liver's remarkable resilience. Professor Stuart McPherson, a lead author of new national guidelines, notes that patients often feel entirely healthy until significant scarring, or fibrosis, has already occurred. By the time "red flags" appear-such as a yellowish tint to the skin and eyes, intense itching on the palms and soles, or abdominal swelling-the disease has typically progressed to liver failure. At this stage, the medical ability to reverse the damage is severely limited.

It is crucial to recognize that general weakness or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen are not specific markers of liver disease. These sensations accompany dozens of different health conditions. Relying on online "symptom checklists" for self-diagnosis is often counterproductive; such lists either trigger unnecessary anxiety or, conversely, provide a false sense of security that delays necessary medical consultation.

Identifying the Risk

Because symptoms are unreliable guides, the British Society of Gastroenterology is shifting the focus from reacting to complaints to active screening for high-risk groups. A primary priority is people with type 2 diabetes-approximately 4.6 million people in the UK. In these cases, insulin resistance promotes fat accumulation in the liver and accelerates the progression toward scarring, which subsequently increases the risk of liver cancer.

Attention is also directed toward individuals with excess weight who possess at least one additional risk factor. "Hidden" diabetes is a particular concern; specialists estimate that around 1.2 million people live with type 2 diabetes without knowing it, while millions more are prediabetic. For these populations, the risk of developing fatty liver disease is significantly higher.

The Path to Detection

Since the body rarely signals the problem early on, experts suggest regular check-ups-typically every five years-for those in high-risk categories. For those identified as having a high risk, a key tool is the FibroScan, a specialized examination that can detect the scarring of liver tissues before the disease manifests externally.

Early detection offers the opportunity to change the trajectory of the disease and prevent irreversible damage. However, screening schedules and the interpretation of test results are not one-size-fits-all; they must be discussed with a treating clinician who can weigh the results against an individual's medical history and overall health profile.