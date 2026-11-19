Why burn patients often die of infection, not the burn itself

Burn wounds present a unique and dangerous medical challenge: the damaged tissue serves as a nutrient-rich environment for bacteria, while impaired blood flow makes it difficult for standard antibiotics to reach the site. Statistics indicate that more than half of the patients who die from burn injuries do so from secondary infections rather than the trauma itself. In response to the rising threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, such as MRSA and pathogens of the ESKAPE group, researchers in Russia have investigated the use of bacteriophages-viruses that selectively destroy harmful microbes without affecting beneficial bacteria.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Publik domain The girl examines the wound on her hand

The Limitations of Standard Antibiotics

For decades, antibiotics have been the primary defense against wound infections, significantly reducing mortality rates from 12-15% during World War I to 3-4% during World War II. However, the indiscriminate use of these drugs has accelerated the development of antibiotic resistance. A particularly difficult barrier is the biofilm-a slimy matrix that protects bacteria from antibiotic attacks and is present in more than half of burn wounds. In such cases, the traditional approach of surgery combined with systemic antibiotics often loses its effectiveness.

How Bacteriophages Differ

Bacteriophages operate through a mechanism distinct from that of antibiotics. They can disrupt biofilms, exposing the bacteria within to phage attack or allowing other drugs to penetrate. Due to their high specificity, phages target only the pathogenic organisms, preserving the natural skin microbiome which is essential for healing. Additionally, because phages are widespread in nature, it is relatively feasible to identify new strains capable of targeting resistant bacteria.

Clinical Evidence from Russian Trials

Specialists at the A. V. Vishnevsky National Medical Research Center of Surgery conducted two clinical trials in 2025 and 2026 to confirm the efficacy of phage therapy. In the first study, involving 70 patients with severe purulent infections, the group receiving bacteriophages in combination with negative pressure wound therapy (vacuum dressing) showed the best results. These patients experienced a reduction in swelling and redness within days, and pus discharge disappeared even in those with comorbidities such as diabetes.

A second, larger trial (80 patients) compared phage therapy, antibiotics, vacuum therapy, and their combinations, confirming the advantage of a combined approach. The use of the complex preparation "Piofag" delivered via a vacuum system led to a reduction in inflammation by the third day after surgery. In this group, no additional surgical interventions were required, and no adverse events necessitating the discontinuation of treatment were recorded.

What This Means for Patients

These results suggest that bacteriophages may serve as an effective alternative or supplement to antibiotics for complex, infected wounds. The potential to use phages alongside antibacterial agents to create a synergistic effect offers new pathways for improving survival and recovery rates. However, it is important to note that these are specific clinical trial results, not yet a universal standard of care worldwide. Patients dealing with complex wound infections should discuss the availability and suitability of such treatments with their treating clinicians, who can assess the specific type of infection and the patient's overall health profile.