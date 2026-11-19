Sharing pills with family members: the common household habit that triggered toxic reactions

Stopping antibiotics as soon as a fever breaks is one of the most common mistakes patients make, yet it may be the single fastest way to turn a treatable infection into a resistant one. During the international week of action on antimicrobial resistance, infectious disease specialist Svetlana Fedulaeva highlighted several persistent myths that not only fail to help recovery but actively undermine the effectiveness of modern medicine. The core issue is not just about getting better faster; it is about preventing the emergence of bacteria that no longer respond to standard drugs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены A blister pack with capsules

The danger of stopping too soon

The most widespread misconception is that the course of treatment should end immediately once symptoms like fever disappear. In reality, the first two to three days of antibiotic therapy eliminate only the most vulnerable microorganisms. The tougher, more resistant bacteria often survive this initial phase. By cutting the course short-typically prescribed for five to ten days based on the specific infection-patients create a survival advantage for these resilient strains, effectively training them to withstand the drug.

Dr. Fedulaeva emphasized that the medication must be taken for the strict number of days assigned by a clinician. This duration is not arbitrary; it is calculated to ensure the total bacterial load is eliminated, not just the weakest link in the chain.

Why "leftovers" and prophylaxis are risky

Another dangerous habit is reaching for old prescriptions or unused antibiotics to treat a new sore throat. Dr. Fedulaeva warned that this practice is flawed for two reasons. First, active ingredients degrade over time, potentially rendering the medication ineffective. Second, and more critically, the pathogen causing a new infection may be completely different from the one that caused the previous illness. Using the wrong drug does nothing to kill the current bacteria but does disturb the body's natural microbiome.

There is also a widespread belief that taking antibiotics can prevent complications from viral colds (upper respiratory infections). This is physiologically impossible. Antibiotics target bacteria, not viruses, and they do not strengthen the immune system. Instead of offering protection, unjustified intake decimates beneficial gut bacteria, which can lead to secondary issues such as fungal infections and allergic reactions.

"Taking antibiotics without medical necessity is a powerful blow to your microflora and your liver," Dr. Fedulaeva noted, pointing out that ease of access in pharmacies does not equate to safety for self-medication.

The risks of sharing medication

The practice of sharing antibiotics with family or friends is frequently compared to sharing toothbrushes, but the medical risks are far greater. Dr. Fedulaeva explained that what works for one person can be harmful to another due to individual allergies, interactions with chronic condition medications, or the specific type of pathogen involved.

"Dosage is strictly calculated by weight and age. What cures an adult may be ineffective for a child or even toxic," she warned.

This one-size-fits-all approach to sharing pills ignores the precise biological variables required for safe and effective treatment.

What to discuss with your clinician

For patients and families, the key takeaway is to treat antibiotics as precise tools, not general remedies. Before taking any course, it is essential to clarify with a treating clinician: the specific duration of the prescribed course, why that specific duration is necessary for your condition, and whether the diagnosis is bacterial. If a family member shares their medication, ask your own doctor explicitly whether it is safe for your specific age, weight, and medical history. When in doubt, do not rely on previous prescriptions or over-the-counter advice; let the clinical assessment guide the treatment plan.