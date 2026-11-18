Burning Hands and Feet in Children: Why This Pain Is Not Just a Phase

Burning pain in the hands and feet, accompanied by unusual skin rashes and irregular sweating, is a specific set of symptoms that can first appear in a child between the ages of three and five. For many parents, these complaints are easy to dismiss as temporary discomfort, a reaction to cold weather, or simple clumsiness. However, when these signs persist, they may signal a rare, inherited metabolic disorder known as Fabry disease. A recent symposium held during the V International Forum "Commonwealth Without Borders" in Samarkand highlighted a concerning intersection between this physical condition and the mental health of young patients.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Children's palms with rashes

When Physical Pain Shapes Behavior

Fabry disease is caused by a mutation in the GLA gene, which is responsible for producing the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A. Without sufficient levels of this enzyme, lipids gradually accumulate in the cells of various organs and tissues. Over time, this can affect the nervous system, kidneys, heart, and gastrointestinal tract. The challenge for clinicians and families is that the disease is often difficult to recognize until complications in vital organs have already developed. Maria Vorontsova, director of the Medical Scientific and Educational Institute of Lomonosov Moscow State University, noted that the interval between the appearance of the first symptoms and a confirmed diagnosis can span 10 years or more. She emphasized that this diagnostic delay is widespread, with the condition being formally diagnosed in only about 6% of patients.

One of the most difficult aspects of the disease is that its early manifestations are fragmented and do not always present as a single, recognizable syndrome. Nati Vakha-Madzade, a professor at the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, pointed out that the clinical picture is ambiguous. In a study group of 35 children with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease, behavioral and emotional disturbances were present in a significant portion of the cohort. Specifically, 25.7% (nine children) exhibited signs of depression, anxiety, emotional instability, social difficulties, mutism, or self-aggressive behavior. The impact on mental health was severe in some cases: three girls in the group, representing 8.6% of the total sample, displayed self-harming behaviors and suicidal thoughts. Additionally, two boys suffering from pronounced neuropathic pain were diagnosed with depression.

It is critical to distinguish correlation from causation in these findings. The research documents a high frequency of behavioral disturbances among children with Fabry disease, but it does not establish an automatic, universal causal link between pain and suicidal ideation without considering individual context. However, clinical data supports the view that chronic neuropathic discomfort and the general deterioration of health significantly impact a child's emotional sphere. For medical professionals, this suggests that unexplained behavioral deviations in a child may serve as an indirect but important marker for the need for deeper genetic and metabolic investigation, particularly if typical physical symptoms have been ignored or attributed to other causes.

The Diagnostic Gap for Women

Although Fabry disease is inherited in an X-linked manner, it affects both men and women. However, symptoms in women are often less pronounced or non-specific, which can create a misleading sense of a more favorable disease course. This subtlety can lead to a lack of necessary treatment, even when damage to target organs has already been documented. International data underscores the scale of this diagnostic and treatment gap. In Germany, approximately 34% of female patients did not receive enzyme replacement therapy despite meeting the clinical criteria for it. In a Spanish study, the proportion of untreated women with identified organ involvement reached 57%. These figures highlight a systemic need for more attentive diagnostic approaches and individualized risk assessments for women, who are often under-diagnosed compared to male patients.

Early diagnosis remains a cornerstone of managing the condition, as effective treatments exist today, most notably enzyme replacement therapy. When started promptly, such therapy can slow the progression of the disease and alleviate clinical manifestations. Importantly, initiating treatment at later stages of the disease can still be beneficial. Improving awareness among doctors of various specialties, expanding diagnostic capabilities, and utilizing active family screening are key strategies for identifying the disease earlier and directing patients to specialized care.