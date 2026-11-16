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Why the flu shot alone is not enough for those at high risk

Health

In the run-up to the winter respiratory season, Russian health authorities have reiterated a familiar but critical point: while hand hygiene and ventilation are standard advice, vaccination remains the single most effective tool for preventing severe complications from influenza and community-acquired pneumonia. This guidance, issued by Rospotrebnadzor, the federal service for surveillance on consumer rights protection and human well-being, emphasizes that the threat is not just the fever itself, but the secondary infections that can follow.

Flu: how the vaccination helps in the fight against the virus
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flu_vaccination_USS_Gerald_R._Ford.jpg by Navy Seaman Apprentice Angel Jaskulos
Flu: how the vaccination helps in the fight against the virus

Who bears the greatest risk?

The advice is not a universal mandate for the entire population, but a targeted recommendation for those whose physiology leaves them most vulnerable to a bad turn. Health experts specifically highlight two groups: individuals suffering from chronic diseases of various organ systems, and those with a history of frequent acute respiratory viral infections. For these populations, the stakes are higher because their immune systems are already under strain, making the transition from a manageable cold to a life-threatening condition significantly more likely.

Looking beyond the flu shot

A common misconception is that an annual influenza vaccine is sufficient protection against serious lung infections. However, Rospotrebnadzor notes that community-acquired pneumonia is often the result of a complicated infection course, frequently driven by bacteria rather than viruses alone. To address this, authorities recommend a broader preventive strategy that includes immunization against specific bacterial pathogens.

The two primary bacterial threats identified are pneumococcus and Haemophilus influenzae. Pneumococcus is a leading cause of bacterial pneumonia, otitis media (middle ear infections), and meningitis. Haemophilus influenzae, despite its name, is unrelated to the influenza virus but can trigger severe inflammatory processes in the lungs and other organs. By building immunity against these specific bacteria, the body is better equipped to recognize and neutralize them before they can progress to a stage requiring hospitalization.

This approach reflects a broader principle in modern medicine: prevention is most effective when it addresses the specific mechanisms of harm. For individuals in at-risk groups, the decision to pursue this layered vaccination strategy is a practical step to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and, more importantly, to avoid the potential severity of respiratory complications. As with any medical intervention, these recommendations should be discussed with a treating clinician to determine the most appropriate schedule and type of vaccine for an individual's specific health history.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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