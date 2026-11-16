Your biological clock is ticking: scientists revealed which methods truly impact internal age

Your passport age is a fixed number, but your biological age moves. For decades, scientists struggled to measure that movement in real time, forced to wait decades for clinical trials to show whether a lifestyle change or drug actually made people healthier or just kept them alive. A new meta-analysis published in Nature Medicine changes that timeline by aggregating data from 51 longitudinal studies involving 3,128 individuals. The study does not offer a new anti-aging pill, but it provides a clearer map of which interventions currently show a measurable impact on the body's internal clock.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Old_hands.jpg by marina guimarães The hands of an elderly person

The most significant finding concerns the link between chronic inflammation and aging speed. The analysis identified TNF inhibitors, a class of drugs already prescribed for autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis, as having a notable effect in slowing biological aging. The mechanism is direct: by dampening systemic inflammation, these treatments remove one of the primary drivers of cellular decline. This is not a novel anti-aging drug, but rather a documented side effect of existing therapies that may offer additional health benefits for patients already on these regimens. However, this observation applies to individuals managing specific inflammatory diseases, not to the general population seeking to reverse aging.

The Promise and Perils of Senolytics

A second group of compounds attracting attention are senolytics, substances designed to clear out senescent cells-cells that have stopped dividing but continue to secrete inflammatory molecules. The meta-analysis highlighted the combination of dasatinib and quercetin. While some experts, including biogerontologist Alexey Moskaev, have noted that this pair may help reduce lung fibrosis and improve respiratory function in specific patient groups, the risk profile is significant. Dasatinib is a potent oncology drug with substantial side effects. For healthy individuals, using such a powerful pharmaceutical agent to prevent aging is currently not feasible without proof that the benefits outweigh the serious health risks. Most other senolytic candidates are still in the early stages of clinical trials, far from being a standard consumer health option.

Metformin, a standard medication for type 2 diabetes, also emerged as a strong candidate for further investigation. Previous research by Vladimir Anisimov suggested it might have a life-prolonging effect, and this new analysis supports that signal. The key distinction here is the goal: researchers are no longer just looking at blood sugar control, but at whether metformin can extend the period of healthy, disease-free life. This places it among the top contenders for large-scale, long-term trials designed to prove its efficacy in preserving overall vitality.

Dietary Signals Beyond Calorie Counting

On the lifestyle front, the Mediterranean diet stood out as a strategy that consistently slowed biological aging. The benefit does not appear to come from a single superfood, but from the overall quality of the diet and the avoidance of overeating. It is a signal that balance and nutritional quality matter more than strict restriction. In contrast, low-carbohydrate diets showed mixed results. While they may be beneficial for individuals with insulin resistance, obesity, or prediabetes, the meta-analysis suggests that simply cutting out bread or rice in the general population does not guarantee a reversal of biological aging. The cumulative quality of what is eaten seems more critical than the mechanical exclusion of specific macronutrients.

Severe caloric restriction-cutting intake by at least 25%-also slowed biological aging in the data. However, this approach carries high risks, including muscle loss and the extreme mental discipline required to maintain it. Consequently, it is difficult to view this as a sustainable or safe strategy for the average person.

Accelerating the Path to Evidence

The broader value of this research lies in the tools it validates. By using second-generation aging clocks like DunedinPACE and GrimAge, scientists can now detect changes in biological age over six months rather than waiting for decades to see changes in lifespan or disease onset. This does not mean patients should rush to change their medication or diet based on this single meta-analysis. Rather, it significantly shortens the time between a scientific hypothesis and a proven therapeutic. Before any of these interventions become standard medical practice for anti-aging purposes, rigorous clinical trials must confirm their safety and efficacy in preserving healthy life, not just treating specific symptoms. For now, the story is one of promising signals, not ready-made solutions.