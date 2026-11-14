Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity

For survivors of colon or rectal cancer, the fear of recurrence often lingers long after surgery and chemotherapy have ended. While the focus in medical research frequently shifts to novel drugs, a major new study suggests that a fundamental shift in how patients approach physical activity may offer a tangible survival benefit. The key distinction, according to researchers, lies not merely in moving, but in the structured, personalized support that sustains that movement over time.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain Outdoor sports activities in winter

The findings come from the CHALLENGE trial, a large-scale international study published in 2025. It examined whether professional support in exercise could help extend the lives of patients with stage II or III colorectal cancer-those who have undergone primary treatment but do not have metastatic disease in distant organs. The trial involved 889 participants across six countries, including Canada and Australia, providing a broad perspective on how different healthcare systems interact with patient rehabilitation.

Support vs. Advice

The study was designed to test the difference between generic health information and active clinical support. Patients were divided into two groups. The first group received standard educational materials about healthy eating and the general benefits of sports. The second group was assigned a physical activity consultant who provided ongoing support for three years. The goal was for participants to achieve a workload equivalent to 45 to 60 minutes of brisk walking, three to four times a week.

A crucial element of the intervention was its adaptability. Rather than following a rigid template, the consultants adjusted the type and intensity of exercises to match each patient's individual condition. This flexibility allowed participants to maintain a stable level of activity over a long period, addressing the common barrier of losing motivation or facing physical limitations after cancer treatment.

What the Data Show

After eight years of follow-up, researchers observed a distinct difference in outcomes between the two groups. In the group receiving professional support, approximately 90 out of 100 people were alive at the end of the study period, compared to about 83 out of 100 in the group that received only general advice. This seven-point difference suggests that a systematic approach to exercise is associated with better survival rates.

The data also tracked specific adverse events, including cancer recurrence, the development of a new tumor, or death from any cause. In the actively supported group, there were 93 such events. In the control group relying on general recommendations, there were 131. These figures highlight a consistent trend favoring the intervention group, though they represent population-level associations rather than individual guarantees. The statistics indicate that the group with structured support had a higher probability of remaining alive and disease-free, but they do not imply that every single patient automatically gained additional years of life as a direct, isolated result of the exercise program.

Boundaries of the Evidence

While the results are encouraging, experts caution against applying these findings universally. The CHALLENGE trial focused on a specific population: patients with a defined stage of colorectal cancer who had a baseline physical state sufficient to participate. The results cannot be automatically extrapolated to all types of cancer or to patients in advanced physical decline.

Researchers also noted the broader context of physical activity in oncology. Previous observational studies have linked exercise to a lower risk of developing 13 types of cancer, including breast and colorectal cancer. However, there is a fundamental difference in the strength of evidence: the CHALLENGE trial was a randomized controlled clinical trial, which is considered the gold standard for testing cause and effect. In contrast, studies on cancer prevention are largely observational; they show a correlation between lifestyle habits and health outcomes but do not prove that exercise alone is the definitive cause of disease prevention.

Questions for Your Clinician

Physical activity following cancer treatment is not merely a lifestyle choice but a component of rehabilitation that requires careful management. If you or a loved one are considering increasing exercise intensity, it is essential to discuss the following points with your treating physician:

Is your current physical condition capable of handling activity levels equivalent to brisk walking?

What specific intensity limitations are necessary for your case, particularly given recent surgeries or treatments?

Are there any contraindications related to side effects from chemotherapy or the surgical site?

Would you benefit from guidance from a physiotherapist or a trainer who specializes in oncology rehabilitation?

Any physical regimen should be tailored to individual health needs. Consult your healthcare provider to determine a safe and effective plan, as individual medical history dictates the safety and potential benefits of exercise interventions.