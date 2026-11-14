Moscow provides free egg cryopreservation for women meeting medical criteria

For many women, the question of when to start a family feels less like a timeline and more like a silent negotiation with biology. The anxiety often centers on one specific fear: the fear of finding out too late. In Moscow, a new initiative called "I Will Become a Mother” (Стану мамой) attempts to address this by shifting the medical conversation from reaction to prevention. The program offers residents the chance to assess their reproductive potential before difficulties with conception arise, providing a window of time to preserve fertility if necessary.

Photo: unsplash.com by Elijah Hiett is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A woman with a child

The Benchmark of Ovarian Reserve

The cornerstone of this proactive approach is the assessment of the ovarian reserve, a measure of the remaining pool of eggs. Central to this evaluation is the Antimüllerian Hormone (AMH) test. Unlike day-to-day hormonal fluctuations, AMH offers a relatively stable snapshot of the ovarian inventory, making it a critical diagnostic tool for those preparing for conception or investigating causes of infertility.

According to Vera Korenna, a candidate of medical sciences, this data point is not an isolated metric. It serves as the baseline for a comprehensive health map. When combined with a consultation with an obstetrician-gynecologist, the AMH result guides further investigation, which typically includes a pelvic ultrasound performed in the early stages of the cycle and a broader panel of blood tests. These additional checks, such as those for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and prolactin, help rule out systemic issues that might interfere with reproductive health.

The practical application of these diagnostics is framed by a specific timeline. Medical guidelines generally recommend beginning preparation for pregnancy several months in advance. This period is dedicated to nutritional supplementation, specifically folic acid and potassium iodide, which are used to minimize the risk of neural tube defects in the developing child. However, the source emphasizes that testing is only one part of the equation; for women with chronic conditions, the necessary next step is not just monitoring, but obtaining consultations from specialized medical professionals to manage those underlying health issues.

Defining the Threshold for Intervention

One of the most common sources of confusion in reproductive health is the definition of infertility itself. The source clarifies the standard medical benchmarks: if conception does not occur after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse, or after six months for women over the age of 35, it is recommended to seek the attention of a reproductive specialist immediately. This distinction is crucial, as it moves the decision from a guesswork period to a clinically supported threshold for intervention.

Olga Nesterova, an obstetrician-gynecologist, highlighted that this process extends beyond the laboratory. "Pregnancy planning requires not only medical tests, but also psychological readiness, and the correction of the lifestyle of both partners,” she noted. This perspective aligns with a broader understanding that fertility is a multifaceted domain where physiological metrics like AMH levels must be balanced with lifestyle factors and mental well-being.

The Technology of Delayed Motherhood

For those who recognize a delay in their reproductive timeline, the program offers a technological safeguard: the cryopreservation of biological material. This is not a general lifestyle choice but a specific medical procedure indicated for women with low AMH levels, those facing aggressive treatments such as chemotherapy, or those with a hereditary predisposition to early menopause.

The process involves hormonal stimulation to mature eggs, followed by the aspiration of follicles under ultrasound guidance. The collected cells are then subjected to vitrification, a form of ultra-rapid cooling in liquid nitrogen. This technique is designed to prevent the formation of ice crystals, which can damage the cellular structure, thereby preserving the viability of the egg or embryo for future use.

Under the Moscow support program, women under the age of 40 with specific medical indications can undergo this retrieval and freezing process free of charge. The program covers the storage of these biological materials for two years without additional payment. After this period, the individual may return to the same clinic to use the frozen cells for in vitro fertilization (IVF). While the program provides a structured path for preserving options, it remains a specialized medical service intended for specific clinical scenarios rather than a universal solution for all reproductive concerns.