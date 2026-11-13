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Coffee with Milk Is a Meal, Not a Break: Why It Keeps Your Insulin Spiked

Health

For many of us, the workday is defined by a series of small, unconscious acts: a handful of nuts here, a piece of fruit there, and a recurring sequence of coffees with milk or cream throughout the afternoon. These habits often feel like harmless gaps between meals, but from a metabolic perspective, the body does not see them as mere interruptions. Every time we consume calories, we trigger a biological response that, if repeated too often, can alter how our bodies handle energy.

Coffee
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Coffee

The hidden cost of constant snacking

The primary concern with frequent snacking is not necessarily the calories themselves, but the continuous stimulation of the endocrine system. As nutritionist and endocrinologist Veronika Savenko explains on the program "O Samom Glavnom," any intake of food or calorie-dense drinks-including coffee with milk or sweets-prompts the release of insulin. Insulin is the hormone responsible for helping cells absorb glucose from the bloodstream.

When snacking becomes a constant cycle, insulin levels never have the opportunity to return to their baseline. This persistent elevation can lead to a state known as insulin resistance, where cells become less responsive to the hormone. Over time, this metabolic friction increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and places a chronic burden on the pancreas.

Defining a "meal"

A common misconception is that a beverage, such as a latte or a coffee with cream, is just a drink. However, physiologically, these are treated as full dietary events. By treating a milky coffee as a neutral beverage rather than a caloric intake, many people inadvertently keep their insulin levels spiked for hours on end without realizing why they feel fatigued or why their weight is shifting.

Finding a sustainable rhythm

The goal is not to starve oneself between meals, but to create defined windows of digestion and recovery. Dr. Savenko suggests aiming for three to four scheduled eating events per day. This structure allows the hormonal background to stabilize and gives the pancreas the necessary rest to maintain long-term metabolic health.

While moving toward a more structured eating pattern can benefit metabolic stability, individual health needs vary. Those with specific medical conditions, such as hypoglycemia or those managing medication for diabetes, should consult their treating clinician before making significant changes to their meal frequency or fasting intervals.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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