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Why Lying Down After Dinner Can Worsen Acid Reflux

Health

The temptation to curl up on the sofa immediately after a heavy meal is a common ritual of relaxation. However, shifting into a horizontal position while the stomach is still processing food can turn a moment of rest into a catalyst for digestive distress. The primary issue isn't just comfort, but the basic physics of how our bodies handle gastric acid.

Daytime nap
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Daytime nap

The stomach is designed to hold highly acidic contents, but the esophagus is not. While the stomach lining is built to withstand corrosive hydrochloric acid, the esophageal lining lacks this protective barrier. When we lie flat, we remove the advantage of gravity, making it significantly easier for stomach contents to flow backward into the upper gastrointestinal tract.

The Mechanics of Reflux

According to Lyudmila Sukhorukova, a gastroenterologist at Vidnovskaya Clinical Hospital, the body requires a specific window of time to initiate the primary breakdown of food. Lying down disrupts the natural protective mechanisms between organs, weakening the barrier that keeps acid where it belongs. When this barrier fails, the result is acid reflux-a burning sensation and discomfort that, if chronic, can evolve into gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The risk is further compounded by the type of meal consumed. Foods high in fat or heavy spices can aggravate the mucosal lining of the esophagus, making the inflammatory response more acute when reflux occurs.

Finding the Right Balance

To minimize these risks, medical experts suggest maintaining an upright posture-either sitting or staying lightly active-for several hours following a meal. The general recommendation is to wait two to three hours before lying flat or going to sleep. For those already diagnosed with GERD, this interval may need to be even longer to ensure the stomach has sufficiently emptied.

If rest is an immediate necessity, the practical trade-off is to avoid a flat position entirely. Spending 30 to 40 minutes in a recliner or a chair with an elevated torso can provide the needed relaxation without compromising the esophageal barrier.

While these habits can prevent occasional heartburn, recurring acid reflux should not be dismissed as a mere inconvenience. Frequent heartburn is a clinical signal that warrants a consultation with a healthcare provider to prevent long-term damage to the esophagus. If you experience these symptoms regularly, you should discuss a personalized management plan with your treating physician.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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