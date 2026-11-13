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Sitting or Standing: Uroflowmetry Results Unchanged for Healthy Men

Health

For a healthy man undergoing a routine urological check-up, the question of whether to stand or sit may seem trivial. Yet for many, this small physical decision carries a weight of anxiety, particularly when the procedure involves monitoring a bodily function that is usually private. A recent study from Colombia suggests that this uncertainty is largely unnecessary: for men without known urinary conditions, the position of the body does not significantly alter the key metrics used to assess bladder health.

Urinals
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Schroupie, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Urinals

The concern often stems from conflicting advice and personal discomfort. Uroflowmetry, the test in question, is a simple and non-invasive procedure where a device measures the speed and volume of the urine stream. It is a standard diagnostic tool, but patients frequently report stress about performing it in an unfamiliar or potentially awkward posture. Does this psychological tension, or the physical act of changing position, skew the results? To answer this, a team led by Juan Iregi-Parra at the Colombian Research Urological Group conducted a controlled experiment.

The Evidence on Position

The study involved 52 healthy male volunteers with a mean age of 29. Each participant underwent uroflowmetry twice, separated by a 24-hour period to account for natural daily variations. On one occasion, they provided the sample while sitting; on the other, while standing. This design allowed researchers to isolate the variable of posture while keeping the individual's physiological baseline constant.

The investigators focused on two primary parameters: the maximum flow rate and the total volume of liquid expelled. The analysis revealed that neither of these critical metrics was significantly influenced by whether the subject was upright or seated. The only measurable difference was in the time it took to reach peak flow. Participants required, on average, 3.3 seconds longer to reach maximum speed when standing compared to sitting. However, the authors emphasized that this delay is clinically negligible and does not carry diagnostic weight.

This finding clarifies a long-standing debate in urology. Previous research suggested that men with specific conditions, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH, or an enlarged prostate), might find it easier to empty their bladder while sitting. However, those studies addressed a different population. For healthy individuals, the new data indicates that posture is not a physiological driver of bladder emptying efficiency, but rather a matter of personal preference.

Why This Matters for the Clinical Visit

The practical implication of this study lies in patient comfort and test reliability. Stress can inhibit bodily functions, and if a patient is tense about their position, it may introduce noise into the data. By confirming that posture does not distort the core measurements, clinicians can empower patients to choose the position in which they feel most relaxed and at ease.</n

This autonomy helps reduce the psychological barrier of the test. As the researchers note, for healthy individuals without complaints of difficult urination, the choice of position is a matter of taste. This flexibility simplifies the procedure and removes unnecessary tension, allowing the diagnostic data to reflect the patient's true physiological state rather than their comfort level during the test. For anyone facing such a check-up, the message is clear: comfort is not just a preference, it is a valid part of ensuring an accurate assessment.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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