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Normalizing pulse readings hides a trap: patients ignored medical warnings after stable results

Health

For many people managing hypertension, seeing a normal reading on a blood pressure monitor feels like a victory-a sign that the condition has gone away. However, this perceived success often leads to a dangerous misconception: the belief that medication is no longer necessary. In reality, achieving target blood pressure levels is not a sign that the disease has vanished, but evidence that the treatment is working.

A blood pressure monitor on the arm, measuring blood pressure
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Mockup Graphics is licensed under Free
A blood pressure monitor on the arm, measuring blood pressure

The risk of premature discontinuation

Stopping medication without medical supervision can lead to a sudden and severe spike in blood pressure, which increases the risk of cardiovascular complications. It is essential to understand that hypertension is a chronic condition; the medication manages the pressure, but it does not "cure" the underlying cause in a way that allows for an abrupt stop. Furthermore, the concept of "working blood pressure"-the idea that a patient can tolerate a slightly elevated reading-is not recognized in modern clinical guidelines. Patients are advised to aim for established medical norms rather than relying on how they feel, as high blood pressure often presents no obvious symptoms until a crisis occurs.

Managing complex regimens

Maintaining a strict medication schedule is one of the hardest parts of long-term treatment, especially when multiple drugs are required. Missing doses or confusing different medications can destabilize blood pressure and undermine the effectiveness of the therapy. To manage this, healthcare providers suggest practical tools such as weekly pill organizers to ensure consistency.

For those struggling with multiple pills, physicians may offer "fixed combinations." These are single tablets that combine two or more active ingredients, reducing the number of pills a patient needs to take daily and making it easier to stay compliant with the treatment plan.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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