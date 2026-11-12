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Starting allergy training in autumn prepares your body for spring birch pollen

Health

For many, the arrival of spring is heralded not by the first bloom, but by the first sneeze. When the birch trees begin to release their pollen, the resulting congestion and itchy eyes can become a dominant part of daily life. While antihistamines manage these symptoms as they happen, there is a different approach-Allergen-Specific Immunotherapy (ASIT)-that attempts to change how the body reacts to the pollen in the first place.

Allergy to birch pollen
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Allergy to birch pollen

The Logic of the "Training" Period

Unlike standard allergy medications that block a reaction once it has started, ASIT works by gradually introducing small, increasing doses of the allergen into the system. The goal is to "train" the immune system to tolerate the pollen rather than attack it. However, this process is not instantaneous; the body requires a window of time to adapt and build this tolerance before the actual environmental triggers appear.

According to allergist-immunologist Ekaterina Chernyshova, starting this process in November is a strategic move for those dealing with birch pollen allergies. In central Russia, birch trees can begin pollinating as early as late February or early March. Because the therapy typically requires two to four months to become effective, an autumn start ensures the immune system is prepared before the first grains of pollen hit the air.

Why Autumn Over Winter

Timing is not just about the calendar, but about the environment. Initiating therapy in the autumn is generally considered safer and more comfortable because the concentration of airborne allergens is low. This reduces the risk of systemic overload while the patient is first being introduced to the allergen.

Furthermore, shifting climate patterns have seen flowering dates move earlier in recent years. Waiting until winter to seek help often leaves too narrow a window for the therapy to take hold, potentially leaving the patient reliant on symptom-relief drugs during the peak of the season.

Who Can Benefit and the Essential Caveats

ASIT is applicable to both adults and children, and its utility extends beyond birch to other trees in the Betulaceae family, such as alder and hazel. However, this is not a general wellness habit or a supplement that can be started independently.

The effectiveness of the treatment depends entirely on a precise diagnosis. Therapy must be preceded by comprehensive testing and allergy probes to identify the specific triggers. Because the dosage and administration schedule are tailored individually to the patient's clinical picture, the process must be managed strictly by a medical professional. Anyone considering this approach should consult their treating clinician to determine if ASIT is appropriate for their specific health profile and to establish a safe regimen.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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