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Why Slowness, Not Forgetfulness, May Be the First Sign of Cognitive Decline

Health

When a loved one begins to forget a name or misplace a set of keys, the immediate instinct is to test their memory. We ask them to recall lists or remember dates, focusing on whether the answer is right or wrong. However, research suggests that the most telling sign of early cognitive decline might not be what a person forgets, but how long it takes them to process a simple visual cue.

Human brain visualization
Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain
Human brain visualization

Beyond the Right Answer

Traditional cognitive screenings often prioritize accuracy. If a patient provides the correct answer, they may be cleared, even if that answer took significantly longer to reach than it once did. Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) are challenging this approach, suggesting that reaction time-specifically when processing conflicting visual information-can serve as a more sensitive indicator of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) than memory alone.

In a study published in Brain Sciences, researchers examined 115 participants, including young adults, cognitively healthy older adults, and older adults showing signs of MCI. The goal was to determine if the speed of processing visual information could reveal brain dysfunction before traditional memory tests flagged a problem.

The Friction of Conflicting Signals

To measure this, the team used tasks that forced the brain to resolve contradictions. One such task was a variation of the Stroop test, where participants saw a color name (such as "RED") written in a different colored ink (such as blue). Another involved tracking the direction and movement of arrows that sometimes contradicted one another.

The results highlighted a distinct gap in processing speed. Participants with mild cognitive impairment were slower and less accurate than their healthy peers. On average, their total response time was 27% longer. More tellingly, when faced with contradictory visual signals, this gap widened to 42%.

What This Means for Early Detection

This lag in reaction time isn't just a matter of aging; it reflects a subtle change in how the brain manages information. Shahina Pardhan, Director of the Vision and Eye Research Institute (VERI) at ARU, notes that as global populations age, the healthcare system requires tools that are both accessible and sensitive. By measuring the speed of information processing, clinicians may be able to identify at-risk patients far earlier than they would through standard "correct or incorrect" testing.

It is important to note that a slow reaction time in a home setting is not a diagnosis of dementia or MCI. These tests are designed to be part of a professional clinical evaluation. If you or a family member are noticing changes in cognitive speed or memory, these observations should be shared with a treating physician to determine which validated screenings are appropriate for your specific health history.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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