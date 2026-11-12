One leg suddenly swelled more than the other: the dangerous signal that demands urgent action

It starts with a subtle tightness in your shoes by 5 PM, or a deep indentation left by the elastic of your socks around the ankles. For many, these evening swells are dismissed as the inevitable result of a long day on their feet. While fatigue is a common culprit, the persistence of this swelling often points to a specific mechanical struggle happening within the legs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Legs without swelling

The Mechanics of Fluid and Gravity

To understand why fluid accumulates, it helps to define how blood returns to the heart. Veins are equipped with one-way valves designed to prevent gravity from pulling blood back down toward the feet. During movement, the calf muscles act as a pump, squeezing the veins and pushing blood upward. When these valves weaken or fail, blood can pool in the lower extremities, increasing pressure within the vessels. This pressure forces fluid into the surrounding tissues, resulting in the visible swelling known as edema.

This process is often a hallmark of chronic venous insufficiency. Beyond the swelling, the condition may manifest as a feeling of heaviness, a dull ache in the calves that intensifies toward nightfall, itching, or nocturnal cramps. In some cases, the physical signs become more apparent in the form of spider veins or enlarged, bulging vessels.

Distinguishing the Cause

Not every instance of leg swelling is a venous issue. Edema can be triggered by lifestyle factors, such as prolonged sitting or standing, an intake of excessive salt, or as a side effect of certain medications. More critically, systemic swelling can sometimes be an indicator of underlying heart, kidney, or liver dysfunction.

However, there are specific signs that shift a situation from a chronic concern to a medical emergency. A sudden onset of swelling that affects only one leg, especially when accompanied by redness and pain, may indicate deep vein thrombosis (DVT). If such swelling is paired with shortness of breath or chest pain, immediate emergency medical intervention is required.

Navigating the Next Steps

If evening swelling is regular and accompanied by pain, itching, or visible vascular changes, the appropriate next step is a consultation with a phlebologist or a vascular surgeon. A professional evaluation is the only way to determine if the symptoms are venous or systemic.

The gold standard for assessing these concerns is duplex ultrasound scanning of the lower limb veins. This non-invasive procedure allows a clinician to observe the blood flow in real-time and verify whether the valves are functioning correctly or if there is significant stasis.

Depending on the diagnostic outcome, management is tailored to the individual. This may range from adjusting physical activity levels and using medical-grade compression stockings to pharmacological treatments or minimally invasive procedures. Any such intervention should be discussed and managed by a treating clinician to ensure it is appropriate for the patient's specific medical history.