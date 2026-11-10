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Why a 40-minute evening walk may lower your blood pressure more than a morning one

Health

Walking is perhaps the most underestimated tool for cardiovascular health, largely because it feels too simple to be medicinal. However, the timing of a daily stroll may change how the body responds to the effort, particularly regarding blood pressure and vascular tension.

An elderly man is measuring blood pressure
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
An elderly man is measuring blood pressure

While movement is beneficial at any hour, there is a specific physiological argument for walking between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. By the late afternoon, the body often contends with a peak in cortisol-the stress hormone-which can cause peripheral blood vessels to constrict, placing additional strain on the heart. Engaging in moderate activity during this window encourages the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps dilate the capillary network and relax vascular tone.

The Effect on Blood Pressure

A walk of approximately 40 minutes can trigger what is known as post-exercise hypotension. In practical terms, this means systolic blood pressure may drop by 5 to 10 units and remain lower until sleep. This evening window also offers a different risk profile than early morning exercise; because blood viscosity is typically higher upon waking, evening loads may place less immediate stress on the myocardium.

Beyond the heart, the rhythmic contraction of the calf muscles acts as a secondary pump, aiding venous return and reducing the swelling often seen in the lower extremities after a full day of sitting or standing. Pavel Ershov, a public health and healthcare organization specialist, suggests that maintaining this systemic approach to daily walking over the long term can lower average arterial pressure and improve the adaptability of the heart muscle.

Practical Application and Constraints

To ensure that a walk serves as a therapeutic habit rather than an additional stressor, the intensity must remain managed. The goal is a "conversational pace"-one where the heart rate stays between 100 and 115 beats per minute and breathing remains steady without shortness of breath. A duration of 30 to 45 minutes is generally considered optimal.

The environment and gear also play a role in the habit's sustainability. Walking in parks or green spaces minimizes exposure to vehicle exhaust, while supportive, cushioned footwear protects the ankles and spine from repetitive impact.

It is important to recognize that "health standards" are not universal prescriptions. For older adults or those with joint limitations, the popular goal of 10,000 steps can be counterproductive or physically taxing. In such cases, the benefit lies not in hitting a specific number, but in any amount of movement that neutralizes the effects of physical inactivity. As with any new exercise regimen, individuals should consult their treating clinician to ensure the intensity and timing are appropriate for their specific medical history.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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