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Arthritis Exercise Safety: Why Low-Impact Beats Heavy Weightlifting

Health

For someone living with arthritis, the decision to exercise often feels like a gamble: the desire to stay mobile clashes with the fear of triggering a flare-up. The challenge is not just about staying active, but distinguishing between the "good" discomfort of a stretching muscle and the "bad" pain of a joint under too much pressure.

An elderly woman does gymnastics
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An elderly woman does gymnastics

According to rheumatologist Natalia Stepanova, PhD, the primary risk comes from impact loads. Activities such as jumping, boxing, or heavy weightlifting transmit the force of impact directly through the ankles, knees, and hips. When tissues are already inflamed, this mechanical stress does more than just cause pain; it overloads the fragile structures of the joint.

Choosing the right movement

The goal for those with arthritis is to maintain joint mobility and muscle strength without compromising the cartilage. Low-impact options provide a safer alternative for sustaining physical health. Walking at a comfortable pace, swimming or water aerobics-where buoyancy reduces the weight borne by the joints-and using a stationary bike with low resistance are recommended ways to stay active. Therapeutic gymnastics also serves as a vital tool for maintaining a range of motion.

The approach to these activities should be gradual. Starting with just five to ten minutes allows the body to adapt, with intensity increasing only as the patient feels capable. While a mild level of discomfort during exercise is often acceptable, sharp or pronounced pain is a clear signal to stop.

When to stop and seek help

It is crucial to recognize the clinical signs that a workout has crossed the line from beneficial to harmful. If a joint becomes swollen, the skin over the joint feels hot to the touch, or there is a marked increase in pain, activity should cease immediately. These are signs of active inflammation that require medical evaluation rather than further exercise.

Looking forward

While lifestyle adjustments manage the symptoms, research into regenerative medicine continues. In Russia, development is underway for a personalized treatment designed to restore cartilage tissue using a patient's own cells and blood serum. This approach is projected to move toward clinical application by 2028.

Note: Readers should consult their treating physician to determine which specific exercises and intensity levels are safe for their individual diagnosis and current stage of the disease.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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