World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Persistent fatigue and cold sensitivity not enough for self-diagnosis of iodine deficiency

Health

Fatigue is often dismissed as a byproduct of modern life: long hours, poor sleep, or simply aging. But for some, it persists despite rest, accompanied by an unexplained shift in weight or a persistent chill that others do not feel. These are not just nuisances; they can be subtle indicators of a metabolic shortfall, specifically a lack of iodine.

Fatigue
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Алексей Поляков, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fatigue

Iodine is a critical trace element, yet it is not something the body can produce or store indefinitely. It is essential for the thyroid gland to synthesize hormones that regulate metabolism. When levels drop, the system does not fail suddenly. Instead, it drifts into a state of underperformance, a condition that experts at Rospotrebnadzor (Roskachestvo) describe as a slow erosion of energy and cognitive sharpness.

The stakes are particularly high for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, as well as for infants. According to specialists speaking with RT, an iodine deficit in a mother's diet can limit the supply of thyroxine, a hormone vital for fetal growth. The most vulnerable window appears to be between the 14th and 18th weeks of pregnancy. During this period, the neurons of the fetus's cerebral cortex are actively forming, making adequate hormonal support a matter of developmental consequence rather than just maternal comfort.

The signs that may indicate a deficit

Identifying iodine deficiency in everyday life is tricky because the symptoms overlap with many common conditions. Rospotrebnadzor notes that early-stage dysfunction often goes unnoticed. However, a pattern of specific complaints may point toward hypothyroidism, a state where the thyroid does not produce enough hormones. These can include:

· Persistent tiredness and muscle weakness that does not resolve with rest.
· Difficulties with memory and concentration.
· Dry skin.
· Hair loss.
· An unusual sensitivity to cold.
· Unexplained weight gain.

It is crucial to understand that these symptoms are not a standalone diagnosis. They are signals that warrant professional evaluation, not a license for self-medication. A single symptom, even a cluster of them, cannot distinguish a simple vitamin deficiency from a broader thyroid disorder or other metabolic issues without proper testing.

Dietary sources and the limits of food

For most adults, the recommended daily intake of iodine is 150 micrograms. This requirement increases to 220 micrograms for pregnant women and 290 micrograms for those who are breastfeeding. In theory, these amounts can be met through a diet rich in seafood, such as mussels, shrimp, and sea fish, as well as cranberries, eggs, and spinach.

However, culinary reality complicates this. The method of cooking matters significantly. Specialists point out that high-heat preparation methods, such as frying, can cause fish to lose up to 67% of its iodine content. To help bridge this gap, health experts recommend the use of iodized salt, which remains a practical tool for maintaining adequate levels in daily nutrition.

Yet, balance is key. The relationship between iodine and the thyroid is not simply a matter of "more is better.” Excessive intake of this microelement can be harmful. According to the experts, too much iodine can actually inhibit the natural production of thyroid hormones, potentially worsening the very condition one is trying to prevent. Therefore, while monitoring diet and symptoms is important, determining the precise need for supplementation should always be done in consultation with a healthcare provider.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Mass protests in Madrid and Paris signal systemic economic crisis in Western nations
World
Mass protests in Madrid and Paris signal systemic economic crisis in Western nations
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
Business
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient Marina Lebedeva Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support
Last materials
Magalang local government adopts new resolutions to combat El Nino weather phenomenon
Pore Enlargement: Structural Changes and Treatment Limits
Leni Robredo closes the door on 2028: firm rejection reshapes the national political landscape
Milk Ombre Nail Art: Blending Translucent Gel Polish for Soft Gradient
Proper Tip Encapsulation and Daily Habit Limits for Gel Manicure Durability
Keraline solar array in Loire-Atlantique targets 7 GWh annual capacity by late 2027
Winnipeg to receive over $1 billion for housing
Veterinary specialists announce new biological scale for calculating feline age
Wild boar: sensory, structural, and physiological constraints
Brazil's Green Consumer Divide: Eco-Friendly Goods Remain an Affluence Indicator
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.