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Why red patches and itch after cold air are not just a symptom

Health

Stepping out into freezing air is a routine winter chore for most people, but for some, it triggers a rapid and uncomfortable biological response. The phenomenon, known in medical terms as cold urticaria, occurs when low temperatures provoke a specific vascular reaction in the body. According to dermatologist and cosmetologist Irina Kotoeva, identifying this reaction is crucial not only for comfort but for safety, as the symptoms can escalate quickly.

Frost allergy
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Frost allergy

The Speed and Nature of the Reaction

The defining characteristic of cold urticaria is its swiftness. Irina Kotoeva notes that unpleasant sensations typically emerge just two to five minutes after exposure to the cold. The primary signs are distinct: red patches appear on exposed areas of the skin, accompanied by intense itching. In more severe instances, the condition manifests as the formation of wheals or hives.

However, there is a crucial differentiator in this response: it is generally reversible. Once the individual returns to a warm environment and their body temperature normalizes, the skin manifestations usually disappear without a trace. This temporary nature distinguishes it from permanent dermal conditions, yet it does not diminish the immediate distress or the potential for broader physiological impacts.

Beyond the Skin: Mucous Membranes and Breathing

The reaction to cold is not limited to the epidermis. Kotoeva highlights that mucous membranes are also susceptible to these low-temperature triggers. For some patients, this presents as a congested or blocked nose in freezing weather. In other cases, the reaction is more pronounced, leading to swelling of the mucous tissues.

This distinction matters because a blocked nose is a common winter complaint, but it can also be a precursor to a more systemic issue. If the cold exposure makes breathing difficult, the situation shifts from a dermatological inconvenience to a potential medical urgency. Kotoeva advises that in such cases, the immediate response is to enter a warm room, cover the affected skin areas with clothing, and take antihistamine medication. Crucially, she emphasizes that if the condition does not improve, emergency medical services should be contacted immediately. The boundary between a manageable reaction and a dangerous one is the ability to breathe and the speed of recovery upon warming.

Practical Protection Strategies

For those who have already experienced these reactions, prevention relies on creating a physical barrier between the body and the cold. While appropriate winter clothing serves as the primary defense, specific measures are required for exposed areas. Dermatological advice points toward the use of rich, nourishing creams for the hands and face to maintain skin integrity. Additionally, specialized "cold creams" formulated specifically for winter protection are recommended. These products are designed to withstand low temperatures without melting or losing efficacy, unlike standard lotions.

Mechanical protection is equally vital. Warm gloves and scarves that maximize coverage of the face reduce the surface area exposed to the trigger. By combining these chemical and physical barriers, individuals can mitigate the risk of triggering the vascular response. As with all medical conditions, the suitability of any specific product or treatment should be discussed with a treating clinician to ensure it aligns with individual health needs.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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