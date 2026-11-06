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A positive peanut allergy test in a baby does not mean a lifelong ban

Health

For a parent, the first time a baby develops a rash or swelling after eating peanuts, the experience is often one of sudden, sharp anxiety. In the clinical setting, an early diagnosis of peanut allergy often signals a future of strict dietary restrictions or intensive therapy to build tolerance. However, new data suggests that an initial reaction in infancy does not always translate into a lifelong medical ban on the food.

Peanuts in the ground
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Peanuts in the ground

An analysis published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice indicates that more than a third of children initially diagnosed with a peanut allergy stopped reacting to the allergen after just a few months. This suggests that a significant number of infants may either outgrow their sensitivity rapidly or may not have a true allergy despite their first alarming symptoms.

The Gap Between Sensitization and Allergy

The study tracked 1,275 infants from Australian public hospitals who experienced a reaction to peanuts before the age of one. On average, these children saw an allergist at 10 months old. To establish the initial diagnosis, clinicians relied on medical history and standard diagnostic tools: skin prick tests and blood tests for specific antibodies.

The challenge lies in the fact that an infant's immune system is in a state of rapid development. Professor Alexandra Santos of King's College London notes that existing tests often detect "sensitization"-the presence of antibodies-which does not always guarantee that the child will have a clinical allergic reaction when consuming the food. In short, these common tests can produce false positives.

Defining the Outcome: The Food Challenge

To determine whether the infants actually suffered from a peanut allergy, researchers conducted controlled "food challenges." Approximately six months after the first reaction (at an average age of 13 months), children were given gradually increasing doses of peanut protein, ranging from 15 to 1,300 mg, under strict medical supervision.

The results revealed that nearly 35% of the children (271 participants) tolerated the challenge completely without any symptoms. Dr. Timothy Brettig from the National Allergy Centre of Australia emphasized that this percentage is significantly higher than previously estimated.

Balancing Caution and Risk

Parents are often caught between two risks: the immediate danger of triggering a severe reaction and the long-term risk that excessive avoidance may prevent a child from developing natural tolerance. According to experts, avoiding the allergen entirely when it is not clinically necessary could potentially cause the allergy to persist.

Dr. Drew Bird of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center suggests that a controlled food challenge can be a vital step when a diagnosis remains uncertain, particularly before starting oral immunotherapy, to determine if treatment is actually required.

Crucially, these challenges must never be attempted at home. A food challenge must only be performed by a certified allergist-immunologist in a clinical setting equipped to manage anaphylaxis. The necessity of this precaution was evident in the study: while many passed, 507 children still reacted, and in 61 cases, the reaction progressed to anaphylactic shock requiring epinephrine.

Specialists suggest that infants with low antibody levels in the blood or weak skin prick test results may be the primary candidates for further diagnostic testing. Any decision to undergo such a challenge or modify a child's diet should be made in close consultation with their treating clinician.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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