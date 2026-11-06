World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Hallux Valgus diagnosis and treatment: understanding the four stages of bone deviation progression

Health

It often begins as a slight pressure against the side of a favorite pair of shoes, a stubborn redness that refuses to fade, or a subtle protrusion at the base of the big toe. For many, this "bunion" is initially dismissed as a cosmetic nuisance or a byproduct of wearing narrow heels. However, the medical reality of hallux valgus is less about a growth on the skin and more about a shift in the architecture of the foot.

Women's feet on the carpet
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Women's feet on the carpet

The Mechanics of the Shift

A common misconception is that a bunion is a bony growth emerging from the joint. In reality, the prominence is the result of a structural misalignment. In a healthy foot, weight is distributed evenly across the metatarsal bones. In hallux valgus, the first metatarsal bone-the one leading to the big toe-begins to drift inward toward the other toes, while the big toe itself angles outward. This divergence creates the visible bump and alters how the joint functions.

When the geometry of the foot changes, the joint no longer glides smoothly. This mechanical failure can trigger inflammation of the synovial membrane (synovitis) or the fluid-filled sacs that cushion the joint (bursitis), leading to the swelling and acute pain often associated with the condition.

Measuring the Progression

Because visual appearance can be deceptive, clinicians rely on radiography to determine the severity of the deformation by measuring the angle of bone deviation. This measurement helps categorize the progression into four general stages:

  • Normal: The angle of deviation is 15° or less.
  • Mild: The angle is between 15° and 20°. A slight bump may be visible, but pain is typically absent.
  • Moderate: The angle ranges from 20° to 40°. The deformation is evident, and discomfort usually follows walking or prolonged activity, making shoe selection more difficult.
  • Severe: The angle exceeds 40°. In these cases, the big toe may overlap neighboring toes, and walking can become significantly painful.

Risk Factors and Triggers

While the exact cause of hallux valgus is not fully understood, several intersecting factors contribute to its development. Genetics play a significant role, as the elasticity of ligaments and the basic structure of the foot are often inherited. Biomechanics-how a person distributes weight while walking-also influence the risk.

Environmental factors act as accelerators. Footwear with narrow toe boxes compresses the toes, while high heels shift the body's entire mass onto the forefoot, placing excessive pressure on the joint and encouraging the bone to shift.

Managing the Condition

The path to treatment depends on whether the goal is to manage symptoms or to physically alter the anatomy of the foot. It is important to distinguish between interventions that provide relief and those that provide a permanent correction.

Conservative therapies are designed to improve quality of life and reduce pain, though they cannot reverse the bone's position or fully halt the progression of the disease. These include transitioning to shoes with a wide toe box and soft soles, using individual orthotic insoles to redistribute pressure, and utilizing interdigital spacers to reduce friction. In cases of acute inflammation, physicians may prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to manage swelling.

Surgical intervention is the only method capable of physically realigning the bones. However, the presence of a bunion alone is not an automatic indication for surgery. Medical professionals typically recommend surgical options only when conservative measures fail and chronic pain begins to interfere with daily activities. Anyone considering these options should consult with a treating clinician to determine the most appropriate course of action for their specific anatomy and symptom level.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Last materials
Beyond the standard Caesar formula: a fresh acidic profile pushed the flavor boundaries further
Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae to examine contempt case against Kerala Congress leaders
Turtleneck Trends: Fall Season Embraces Nineties-Inspired Minimalism
Costa Rica Sugar Sector Deploys Biological Control Capacity
DPAA Identifies WWII 'Marauder' Joseph Gala After Decades in Missing-in-Action Status
Microscopic relics of early photography defied erosion: chemical paradox preserved delicate imagery
Paraguay President Defends Impeachment Amid Rumors of Flight
West Bengal reinstates capital subsidies with 120% support for priority sectors
U.S. Gas Prices Poised to Drop Below $4 per Gallon
Hallux Valgus diagnosis and treatment: understanding the four stages of bone deviation progression
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.