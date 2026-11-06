Hallux Valgus diagnosis and treatment: understanding the four stages of bone deviation progression

It often begins as a slight pressure against the side of a favorite pair of shoes, a stubborn redness that refuses to fade, or a subtle protrusion at the base of the big toe. For many, this "bunion" is initially dismissed as a cosmetic nuisance or a byproduct of wearing narrow heels. However, the medical reality of hallux valgus is less about a growth on the skin and more about a shift in the architecture of the foot.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Women's feet on the carpet

The Mechanics of the Shift

A common misconception is that a bunion is a bony growth emerging from the joint. In reality, the prominence is the result of a structural misalignment. In a healthy foot, weight is distributed evenly across the metatarsal bones. In hallux valgus, the first metatarsal bone-the one leading to the big toe-begins to drift inward toward the other toes, while the big toe itself angles outward. This divergence creates the visible bump and alters how the joint functions.

When the geometry of the foot changes, the joint no longer glides smoothly. This mechanical failure can trigger inflammation of the synovial membrane (synovitis) or the fluid-filled sacs that cushion the joint (bursitis), leading to the swelling and acute pain often associated with the condition.

Measuring the Progression

Because visual appearance can be deceptive, clinicians rely on radiography to determine the severity of the deformation by measuring the angle of bone deviation. This measurement helps categorize the progression into four general stages:

Normal: The angle of deviation is 15° or less.

The angle of deviation is 15° or less. Mild: The angle is between 15° and 20°. A slight bump may be visible, but pain is typically absent.

The angle is between 15° and 20°. A slight bump may be visible, but pain is typically absent. Moderate: The angle ranges from 20° to 40°. The deformation is evident, and discomfort usually follows walking or prolonged activity, making shoe selection more difficult.

The angle ranges from 20° to 40°. The deformation is evident, and discomfort usually follows walking or prolonged activity, making shoe selection more difficult. Severe: The angle exceeds 40°. In these cases, the big toe may overlap neighboring toes, and walking can become significantly painful.

Risk Factors and Triggers

While the exact cause of hallux valgus is not fully understood, several intersecting factors contribute to its development. Genetics play a significant role, as the elasticity of ligaments and the basic structure of the foot are often inherited. Biomechanics-how a person distributes weight while walking-also influence the risk.

Environmental factors act as accelerators. Footwear with narrow toe boxes compresses the toes, while high heels shift the body's entire mass onto the forefoot, placing excessive pressure on the joint and encouraging the bone to shift.

Managing the Condition

The path to treatment depends on whether the goal is to manage symptoms or to physically alter the anatomy of the foot. It is important to distinguish between interventions that provide relief and those that provide a permanent correction.

Conservative therapies are designed to improve quality of life and reduce pain, though they cannot reverse the bone's position or fully halt the progression of the disease. These include transitioning to shoes with a wide toe box and soft soles, using individual orthotic insoles to redistribute pressure, and utilizing interdigital spacers to reduce friction. In cases of acute inflammation, physicians may prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to manage swelling.

Surgical intervention is the only method capable of physically realigning the bones. However, the presence of a bunion alone is not an automatic indication for surgery. Medical professionals typically recommend surgical options only when conservative measures fail and chronic pain begins to interfere with daily activities. Anyone considering these options should consult with a treating clinician to determine the most appropriate course of action for their specific anatomy and symptom level.