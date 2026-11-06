Switching to Potassium Salt Could Prevent 3 Million Deaths, But One Group Must Avoid It

Most of us reach for the salt shaker without a second thought, a rhythmic part of preparing a meal. But this automatic habit carries a physiological cost: common table salt is rich in sodium, which binds water in the body and increases pressure against the artery walls. Over time, this steady strain wears down the heart and kidneys. In the UK, for instance, this has contributed to a public health crisis where one in three adults lives with hypertension.

Photo: pxhere A wooden salt bowl

The challenge with reducing salt is that taste is a powerful driver of behavior. Instead of demanding a radical shift to bland food, researchers from The George Institute for Global Health suggest a simpler trade-off: replacing standard table salt with potassium-enriched salt. While sodium raises blood pressure, potassium helps lower it, all while maintaining the savory flavor profiles people expect from their meals.

Measuring the Impact

The potential scale of this switch is not just personal, but systemic. Modeling published in Nature Health suggests that if residents across 193 countries adopted potassium-enriched salts, the global community could avoid nearly 3 million deaths and over 10 million new cases of cardiovascular and kidney diseases every year.

In the UK specifically, the data suggests that such a substitution could prevent approximately 13,000 deaths and 60,000 cases of heart and kidney disease annually. Even a partial shift-such as using the alternative only at home-could still save an estimated 1.85 million lives globally each year. Bruce Neal, a senior professor at The George Institute, notes that this dietary adjustment could serve as a far more affordable and accessible alternative to expensive long-term medication.

The Critical Boundary

Despite the broad benefits, potassium-enriched salt is not a universal prescription. There is a definitive medical boundary where this habit becomes dangerous: for individuals with severe kidney disease. When the kidney's filtering units are compromised, the body cannot efficiently remove excess potassium from the blood. This can lead to hyperkalemia, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Professor of nephrology Vivek Ja warns that those with serious renal pathologies or those taking specific medications that increase potassium levels should avoid these substitutes. For these patients, any change in mineral intake requires strict clinical supervision.

For the general population, updating the salt shaker may be a low-effort tool for long-term prevention. However, because the risks for those with kidney impairment are severe, anyone with a history of chronic kidney disease must consult their treating clinician before making the switch.